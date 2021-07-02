Most actively traded companies on the Toronto Stock Exchange

TORONTO — Some of the most active companies traded Friday on the Toronto Stock Exchange:

Toronto Stock Exchange (20,226.11, up 60.53 points.)

The Bank of Nova Scotia. (TSX:BNS). Financials. Up 38 cents, or 0.47 per cent, to $81.00 on 21 million shares.

Bombardier Inc. (TSX:BBD.B). Industrials. Up 16 cents, or 13.68 per cent, to $1.33 on 18.7 million shares.

TC Energy Corp. (TSX:TRP). Energy. Up 30 cents, or 0.49 per cent, to $61.64 on 8.3 million shares.

Roxgold Inc. (TSX:ROXG). Materials. Up one cent, or 0.53 per cent, to $1.90 on 6.8 million shares.

Suncor Energy Inc. (TSX:SU). Energy. Down 21 cents, or 0.71 per cent, to $29.48 on 6.6 million shares.

Canadian Natural Resources (TSX:CNQ). Energy. Down seven cents, or 0.16 per cent, to $44.93 on 6 million shares.

Companies in the news:

Telus Corp. (TSX:T). Up six cents to $27.86. Telus Corp. says it has deployed emergency communications equipment to support local authorities and emergency crews dealing with the wildfire in Lytton, B.C. Telus is the main wireless provider for the Lytton area, where about 1,000 people fled to safety after the emergency evacuation order was issued this week. Officials have said a lack of cell service has made it difficult to determine if anyone remains in the village, southwest of Kamloops in the B.C. interior. Telus spokeswoman Liz Sauve said Friday the company set up a mobile cell tower at about 6 p.m. Thursday to provide temporary service in the area. The company announced earlier Thursday that the fire disabled two of its cellphone towers in the area. Telus workers are in the area to assess what equipment and technicians will be required to restore services once they get permission from emergency management crews, she said. The Vancouver-based company provides mobile, phone and internet services throughout British Columbia and Alberta, including in Lytton. Telus said Thursday it's suspending all wireless overage charges throughout the month of July and indefinitely suspended billing for residential customers who have been forced out of their homes.

Air Canada (TSX:AC). Up 39 cents or 1.5 per cent to $25.89. Air Canada is seeking the dismissal of the U.S. Department of Transportation's US$25.5-million fine over the airline's alleged failure to provide prompt refunds after cancelling flights amid the COVID-19 pandemic dismissed. In a 46-page motion filed Wednesday, the Montreal-based airline presented a series of arguments against the fine, including that the facts relied upon by the agency are insufficient to legally establish violations. Air Canada says its refund policy complied with the U.S. transportation department's refund regulations and its conditions of carriage. It says the DOT relied on non-legally binding directives in an industry letter and has not conducted a "thorough well-reasoned analysis." It also contends that the enforcement complaint fails to demonstrate that the airline's refund policy caused or was likely to cause substantial harm that could not be reasonably avoided. A Department of Transportation administrative law judge will rule on the "notice of enforcement proceeding'' issued by the department two weeks ago, where its aviation consumer protection agency said Air Canada "unlawfully failed to provide timely refunds'' for flights between the United States and Canada that were cancelled or significantly changed.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 2, 2021.

The Canadian Press