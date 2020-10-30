Most actively traded companies on the Toronto Stock Exchange

TORONTO — Some of the most active companies traded Friday on the Toronto Stock Exchange:

Toronto Stock Exchange (15,580.64, down 90.06 points.)

Enbridge Inc. (TSX:ENB). Energy. Up one cent, or 0.03 per cent, to $36.71 on 10.1 million shares.

Bombardier Inc. (TSX:BBD.B). Industrials. Down 2.5 cents, or 8.2 per cent, to 28 cents on 9.2 million shares.

Suncor Energy Inc. (TSX:SU). Energy. Down six cents, or 0.4 per cent, to $15.03 on 7.4 million shares.

Hexo Corp. (TSX:HEXO). Health care. Down 14 cents, or 14.74 per cent, to 81 cents on 7.2 million shares.

Manulife Financial Corp. (TSX:MFC). Financials. Down 10 cents, or 0.55 per cent, to $18.06 on 6.6 million shares.

Cenovus Energy Inc. (TSX:CVE). Energy. Down four cents, or 0.91 per cent, to $4.36 on 6.3 million shares.

Companies in the news:

SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. (TSX:SNC). Down $2.03 or 9.8 per cent to $18.64. SNC-Lavalin Group Inc.'s latest financial results were hurt by COVID-19's impact on productivity at some of its projects as well as an unexpectedly expensive arbitration decision. The Montreal-based engineering company on Friday reported a third-quarter loss of $85.1 million, or 48 cents per diluted share. The per-share loss included 15 cents of profit from its capital investments, which partly offset a loss from its main business. In 2019 SNC had a third-quarter profit of $2.76 billion, which included $15.04 per share from capital investments and 67 cents of profit from professional services and project management. SNCL Projects was hit by a $57.9-million arbitration ruling related to a legacy resource project, the company said, and by lower productivity due to COVID-19.

Imperial Oil (TSX:IMO). Up $1.06 or 6.4 per cent to $17.72. Surging production from its Kearl oilsands mine after an unplanned two-week outage, along with a better-than-targeted drop in capital and operational spending, helped Imperial Oil Ltd. beat expectations with a small profit in the third quarter. The Calgary-based company posted Friday net earnings of $3 million on $5.96 billion in revenue, down from a profit of $424 million in the same quarter last year on revenue of $8.74 billion. Analysts had expected a loss of $79 million on revenue of $5.7 billion, according to data firm Refinitiv. Imperial lost $526 million on revenue of $3.7 billion in the second quarter. Imperial revised its capital spending for 2020 to $900 million, down about $250 million from the midpoint of its last guidance update, though Corson said it will likely rise in next year's budget.

Shaw Communications (TSX:SJR.B). Down 34 cents or 1.5 per cent to $21.95. Western Canada's largest cable company told analysts Friday that it's hoping Shaw customers will bundle home internet services with its new wireless service, preventing rival Telus Corp. from making further gains in the market. Paul McAleese, president of Shaw Communications, said Shaw Mobile is one tool for countering competition from Telus, which offers home internet using a different type of network technology. Shaw Mobile, launched in late July, is intended to be combined with Shaw's home internet services in Alberta and British Columbia — a contrast to Shaw-owned Freedom Mobile, which began as a stand-alone wireless service operating in those two provinces and Ontario. Shaw announced Friday that its quarterly profit for the months of June, July and August was up 5.4 per cent $175 million while revenue was unchanged at just under $1.35 billion.

Hexo Corp. — Cannabis company Hexo Corp. announced a plan to consolidate its shares in an effort to regain compliance with the US$1 minimum share price continued listing standard of the New York Stock Exchange. Shares in the company closed at 72 cents US on the New York Stock Exchange on Thursday. Hexo says avoiding a delisting of its shares from the NYSE is in the best interests of the company and its shareholders. Under the proposal, shareholders will receive one post-consolidation share for every eight shares they hold. Hexo says it will not issue fractional post-consolidation shares and that the number of post-consolidation shares issued to shareholders will be rounded up or down to the nearest whole number of shares. The proposal needs shareholder approval at a meeting set for Dec. 11.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 30, 2020.

The Canadian Press