Most actively traded companies on the Toronto Stock Exchange

TORONTO — Some of the most active companies traded Monday on the Toronto Stock Exchange:

Toronto Stock Exchange (19,822.45, down $8.59):

Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. (TSX:CNQ). Energy. Up 22 cents, or 0.30 per cent, to $74.39 on 9.4 million shares.

Toronto-Dominion Bank. (TSX:TD). Finance. Up 15 cents, or 0.19 per cent, to $81.03 on 8.2 million shares.

Hut 8 Mining Corp. (TSX:HUT). Finance. Up 17 cents, or 3.37 per cent, to $5.22 on 6.8 million shares.

TC Energy Corp. (TSX:TRP). Energy. Down 22 cents, or 0.42 per cent, to $51.78 on 6.6 million shares.

Baytex Energy Corp. (TSX:BTE). Energy. Up 12 cents, or 2.70 per cent, to $4.56 on 6.2 million shares.

Enbridge Inc. (TSX:ENB). Energy. Down 37 cents, or 0.77 per cent, to $48.01 on 5.8 million shares.

Companies in the news:

West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (TSX:WFG). Forestry. Up $1.41, or 1.26 per cent, to $113.68. West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. has signed a deal to sell its unbleached softwood kraft pulp mill in Hinton, Alta., to Mondi Group, an integrated packaging and paper company. Mondi said it is paying US$5 million for the mill and plans invest 400 million euros to expand the facility. It plans to add a 200,000-tonne-per-year kraft paper machine that it expects to be operational in the second half of 2027. West Fraser will continue to supply fibre to the Hinton mill under a long-term contract.

Transat AT Inc. (TSX:TRZ). Hotels, Lodging and Leisure. Down two cents, or 0.39 per cent, to $5.09. Transat AT Inc. said it has sold a piece of land in Mexico to resort company Finest Resorts for US$38 million. The travel company said the sale is part of its plan to focus on its airline business as it tries to return to profitability after more than two years of losses. Transat noted it announced in 2018 that it bought the land as part of the development of a hotel subsidiary which it discontinued in 2021. It said proceeds of the sale of the property in Puerto Morelos will be used to repay debt, which totalled $1.92 billion at the end of its second quarter on April 30.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 10,2023.

The Canadian Press