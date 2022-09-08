Most actively traded companies on the Toronto Stock Exchange

TORONTO — Some of the most active companies traded Thursday on the Toronto Stock Exchange:

Toronto Stock Exchange (19,413.00, up 171.56 points.)

Suncor Energy Inc. (TSX:SU). Energy. Up 30 cents, or 0.75 per cent, to $40.27 on 13 million shares.

Cenovus Energy Inc. (TSX:CVE). Energy. Up 14 cents, or 0.61 per cent, to $23.23 on 11 million shares.

Barrick Gold Corp. (TSX:ABX). Materials. Up 28 cents, or 1.39 per cent, to $20.42 on 8.9 million shares.

Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. (TSX:CNQ). Energy. Up 70 cents, or 1.02 per cent, to $69.58 on 8.7 million shares.

Shopify Inc. (TSX:SHOP). Technology. Up $1.22, or three per cent, to $41.83, on 7.4 million shares.

Manulife Financial Corp. (TSX:MFC). Financials. Up 24 cents, or 1.07 per cent, to $22.74 on 5.6 million shares.

Companies in the news:

Dye & Durham Ltd. (TSX:DND). Up $1.30, or 9.51 per cent, to $14.97. The company said Australia's competition regulator would not oppose the company's acquisition of Link Group. The Toronto-based company says the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission made the decision after accepting a court-enforceable undertaking from Dye & Durham to divest its existing Australian business. Dye & Durham also says Link Group has confirmed Central Bank of Ireland's approval of the deal has been obtained.

Shopify Inc. — The company named Jeff Hoffmeister as its next chief financial officer, replacing Amy Shapero, who is stepping down following the company's third-quarter earnings to be released on Oct. 27. Hoffmeister is a managing director at Morgan Stanley in its technology investment banking group. Shopify founder and chief executive Tobi Lütke said the company will benefit from Hoffmeister's more than 20 years of investment banking experience in the technology sector.

Transat A.T. Inc. (TSX:TRZ). Up three cents, or 1.02 per cent, to $2.98. The company reported a third-quarter loss that was smaller than a year ago as it said it is on track for a winter travel season that promises to match pre-pandemic levels. "The recovery emerging at the end of the last quarter has been confirmed in recent months," Transat CEO Annick Guérard said in a statement attached to the company's earnings release.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 8, 2022.

