Most actively traded companies on the Toronto Stock Exchange

TORONTO — Some of the most active companies traded Thursday on the Toronto Stock Exchange:

Toronto Stock Exchange (20,181.92, up 80.54 points.)

Barrick Gold Corp. (TSX:ABX). Materials. Up $1.11, or 4.4 per cent, to $26.56 on 14.5 million shares.

Enbridge Inc. (TSX:ENB). Energy. Down eight cents, or 0.1 per cent, to $56.94 on 9.5 million shares.

Manulife Financial Corp. (TSX:MFC). Financials. Down 10 cents, or 0.4 per cent, to $22.63 on 9.2 million shares.

Athabasca Oil Corp. (TSX:ATH). Energy. Up nine cents, or 3.8 per cent, to $2.45 on 9.1 million shares.

Suncor Energy Inc. (TSX:SU). Energy. Down three cents, or 0.1 per cent, to $48.57 on 8.1 million shares.

Canadian Natural Resources (TSX:CNQ). Up 41 cents, or 0.5 per cent, to $79.19 on 8.1 million shares.

Companies in the news:

Telus Corp. (TSX:T). Down 71 cents or 2.3 per cent to $30.64. Globalive Capital says it has signed a network and spectrum sharing agreement with Telus Corp., in an effort to boost its bid to purchase Freedom Mobile. Freedom is up for sale as a result of Rogers Communications Inc.'s $26-billion deal to buy Shaw Communications Inc., Freedom's current owner. The sale of Freedom is expected to be a condition of that deal's approval by Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada, and is seen as the best way to maintain competition in the wireless space while allowing the merger to move forward. However, the deal is facing opposition from the Competition Bureau, which argues the merger should not go ahead even if Freedom Mobile changes hands. The Globalive agreement is conditional on its successful acquisition of Freedom Mobile. Globalive founder and chairman Anthony Lacavera said his firm's ownership of Freedom would ultimately lead to cellphone bills coming down and will provide customers with "the same network experience" customers of Canada's big telco companies get.

Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (TSX:LSPD). Up $2.63 or 10.1 per cent to $28.65. Lightspeed Commerce Inc. reported a loss of US$114.5 million as the COVID-19 pandemic hampered its fourth quarter, but the company is optimistic shifts in consumer spending habits that come with the health crisis easing will help it recover and even reach profitability. The loss reported by the Montreal point-of-sale technology company on Thursday compared with a loss of US$42 million in the same quarter last year. The quarter ended March 31 is typically the slowest for Lightspeed's clients because they process lower sales volumes after the busy, previous holiday shopping season. Lightspeed, which keeps its books in U.S. dollars, said its loss amounted to 77 cents per diluted share for the quarter compared with a loss of 34 cents per diluted share a year earlier. Revenue for the fourth quarter of its 2022 financial year totalled US$146.6 million, up from US$82.4 million a year ago.

Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (TSX:GOOS). Up $2.21 or nine per cent to $26.75. Canada Goose Holdings Inc. recorded lower sales in Asia in its latest quarter amid renewed COVID-19 restrictions and widespread store closures in China. The luxury outdoor clothing company said sales in the Asia Pacific region were $70.6 million for the quarter ended April 3 compared with $77.7 million a year earlier. Sales in Canada, the United States and Europe all increased, bringing total revenue for what was the fourth quarter of its 2022 financial year to $223.1 million, up from $208.8 million in the same quarter last year. The company reported a net loss of $9.1 million in its latest quarter compared with a profit of $2.5 million a year earlier. The loss amounted to nine cents per diluted share, compared with a profit of two cents per diluted share a year ago. On an adjusted basis, Canada Goose said it earned four cents per diluted share for its most recent quarter compared with an adjusted profit of a penny per diluted share a year ago. For the full year, its net profit increased 35 per cent to $94.6 million as revenues rose 21.5 per cent to nearly $1.1 billion.

Héroux-Devtek Inc. (TSX:HRX). Up three cents to $14.28. Héroux-Devtek Inc. reported net income of $11.5 million for its fourth quarter, up from a profit of $8.8 million in the same quarter last year. The maker of aircraft landing gear says the profit amounted to 33 cents per diluted share for the quarter ended March 31, up from 24 cents per diluted share a year earlier. Sales for the quarter totalled $147.5 million, down from $155 million. The company says the defence sales rose to $109.5 million compared with $107.3 million a year ago, mainly as a result of increased deliveries under contracts for Boeing F-18, Sikorsky CH-53K and Boeing MQ-25. Civil sales fell to $37.9 million compared with $47.7 million a year ago due in large part to lower deliveries for large commercial programs and the repatriation by customers of certain contracts. On an adjusted basis, Héroux-Devtek says it earned 38 cents per share for the quarter, up from an adjusted profit of 28 cents per share a year earlier.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 19, 2022.

The Canadian Press

