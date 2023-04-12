Most actively traded companies on the Toronto Stock Exchange

TORONTO — Some of the most active companies traded Wednesday on the Toronto Stock Exchange:

Toronto Stock Exchange (20,454.32, up 32.47):

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSX:TD). Financials. Down 81 cents, or one per cent, to $80.50 on 8.9 million shares.

Royal Bank of Canada (TSX:RY). Financials. Up nine cents, or 0.07 per cent, to $131.87 on 7.8 million shares.

Shopify Inc. (TSX:SHOP). Technology. Up 56 cents, or 0.93 per cent, to $60.89 on 6.3 million shares.

Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. (TSX:CNQ). Energy. Up 36 cents, or 0.45 per cent, to $80.27 on five million shares.

Hut 8 Mining Corp. (TSX:HUT). Financials. Down nine cents, or 3.36 per cent, to $2.59 on 4.8 million shares.

Cenovus Energy Inc. (TSX:CVE). Energy. Unchanged at $24.26 on 4.7 million shares.

Companies in the news:

Rogers Communications Inc. (TSC:RCI.B). Up eight cents, or 0.12 per cent, to $65.70. Rogers Communications Inc. president and CEO Tony Staffieri said his company will not attempt to prevent any of its rivals from offering cellphone service to their customers on Toronto's subway system once Rogers takes control of the wireless infrastructure. Bell and Telus had expressed concern over whether their customers would be able to use wireless service on the transit system after Rogers announced it had acquired BAI Communications' Canadian arm, which has held the rights to the Toronto Transit Commission's wireless network since 2012.

MTY Food Group Inc. (TSX:MTY). Down $1.19, or 1.95 per cent, to $59.91. MTY Food Group Inc. reported a first-quarter profit of $18.4 million, up from $16.6 million a year earlier, as acquisitions helped its revenue more than double. The restaurant franchisor said Wednesday that its profit amounted to 75 cents per diluted share for the quarter ended Feb. 28, up from 68 cents per diluted share a year earlier.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 12, 2023.

The Canadian Press