Most actively traded companies on the Toronto Stock Exchange

TORONTO — Some of the most active companies traded Monday on the Toronto Stock Exchange:

Toronto Stock Exchange (19,426.14, down 45.05 points):

Canopy Growth Corp. (TSX:WEED). Health care. Up 81 cents, or 18.93 per cent, to $5.09 on 9.4 million shares.

Suncor Energy Inc. (TSX:SU). Energy. Up $1, or 2.18 per cent, to $46.86 on 8.8 million shares.

Enbridge Inc. (TSX:ENB). Energy. Down five cents, or 0.09 per cent, to $53.08 on 7.2 million shares.

Lundin Mining Corp. (TSX:LUN). Materials. Down 14 cents, or 1.92 per cent, to $7.14 on 6.5 million shares.

Cenovus Energy Inc. (TSX:CVE). Energy. Up 34 cents, or 1.25 per cent, to $27.54 on 6.3 million shares.

Athabasca Oil Corp. (TSX:ATH). Energy. Up four cents, or 1.48 per cent, to $2.75 on 5.4 million shares.

Companies in the news:

Cargojet Inc. (TSX:CJT). Up $2.79, or 2.15 per cent, to $132.80. Cargojet Inc. reported a third-quarter profit of $83.4 million compared with a loss a year ago as its revenue grew more than 20 per cent. The company says its net income amounted to $4.77 per diluted share for the quarter ended Sept. 30. The result compared with a net loss of $12.9 million or 74 cents per diluted share in the same quarter last year.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSX:TD). Down 52 cents, or 0.59 per cent, to $87.19. TD Home and Auto Insurance Company, a subsidiary of TD Bank, has settled a class-action lawsuit with Canadians whose trips were cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The lawsuit alleged TD Insurance breached the terms of its travel insurance policy around cancellation after denying reimbursement to those who were offered credits or vouchers from airlines, cruise lines and Airbnb. TD Insurance has agreed to pay $4.8 million in compensation to those who were insured by a TD travel insurance policy between March 16, 2018, and Oct. 15, 2021, as well as $200,000 on account of costs and $100,000 on account of administration expenses, according to the settlement documents.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 31, 2022.

The Canadian Press