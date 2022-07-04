Most actively traded companies on the Toronto Stock Exchange

·4 min read

TORONTO — Some of the most active companies traded Monday on the Toronto Stock Exchange:

Toronto Stock Exchange (19,028.86, up 167.50 points.)

Whitecap Resources Inc. (TSX:WCP). Energy. Up 31 cents, or 3.5 per cent, to $9.25 on 6.9 million shares.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSX:TD). Financials. Down 37 cents, or 0.4 per cent, to $84.04 on 6.3 million shares.

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. (TSX:PSK), Energy. Up 15 cents, or 0.9 per cent, to $16.36 on 4.6 million shares.

Baytex Energy Corp. (TSX:BTE). Energy. Up 31 cents, or five per cent, to $6.56 on 4.3 million shares.

Athabasca Oil Corp. (TSX:ATH). Energy. Up 12 cents, or 4.8 per cent, to $2.61 on 3.9 million shares.

Argonaut Gold Inc. (TSX:AR). Materials. Up seven cents, or 15.6 per cent, to 52 cents on 3.3 million shares.

Companies in the news:

Air Canada (TSX:AC). Up 19 cents or 1.2 per cent to $16.23. Canadian airlines and airports claimed top spots in flight delays over the July long weekend, notching more than nearly any other around the world. Air Canada ranked No. 1 in delays on Saturday and Sunday as two-thirds of its flights — 717 trips in total — landed late, according to tracking service FlightAware. At 67 per cent on Sunday, it was more than 14 percentage points above the three carriers tied for second place, two of which are Air Canada-affiliated. Jazz Aviation — a Halifax-based company that provides regional service for Air Canada — and the lower-cost Air Canada Rouge both saw 53 per cent of flights delayed, putting them in the No. 2 spot alongside Greek regional carrier Olympic Air on Sunday. On Saturday, WestJet and budget subsidiary Swoop placed third and fourth at 55 per cent. On the airport front, Toronto's Pearson claimed the No. 2 spot Sunday after 53 per cent of departures were held up, below only Guangzhou's main airport in China. Pearson beat out Charles de Gaulle airport in Paris and Frankfurt Airport in Germany. Montreal's airport placed sixth Sunday at 43 per cent of takeoffs delayed, on par with London's Heathrow, according to FlightAware figures.

FortisBC Energy Inc. (TSX:FTS). Down 16 cents to $60.69. FortisBC Energy Inc. says it will partner with Suncor Energy Inc. and Hazer Group Ltd. to build a hydrogen pilot project in Port Moody, B.C. The $11-million pilot project will also be supported with grant funding from the provincial government's CleanBC Industry Fund. The project will be located at Suncor's Burrard Terminal site and will produce hydrogen from natural gas. The carbon byproduct produced will be stored as solid synthetic graphite that can be sold for manufacturing or industrial use. FortisBC says if the pilot project advances to the full commercial stage, it would produce up to 2,500 tonnes of hydrogen per year. It says this volume of hydrogen could replace the equivalent annual natural gas usage of about 3,300 B.C. households. The project is currently in the engineering and design phase. FortisBC says a prototype for testing is expected to be constructed on-site by the end of 2023.

Cathedral Energy Services Ltd. (TSX:CET). Up 16 cents or 32 per cent to 66 cents. Cathedral Energy Services Ltd. has signed a deal to buy the directional drilling services business of Altitude Energy Partners LLC in an agreement it valued at about US$100 million in cash and shares in a bid to grow its U.S. business. Altitude, a portfolio company of Black Bay Energy Capital LLC, has significant operations in Texas, most prominently in the Permian Basin. Under the deal, Cathedral says it will pay nearly US$62.7 million in cash and issue about 67 million shares. The Calgary-based company says it plans to operate under the Altitude name in the U.S. with the Altitude management team also leading Cathedral's existing U.S. directional drilling business. Lee Harns, the current president and CEO of Altitude, will remain as president of the business unit. The deal will also see J.R. Boyles, a director and founder of Altitude, appointed to Cathedral's board of directors.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 4, 2022.

The Canadian Press

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • 3 Cheap TSX Stocks to Buy Right Now

    Top TSX stocks are on sale today for buy-and-hold investors. The post 3 Cheap TSX Stocks to Buy Right Now appeared first on The Motley Fool Canada.

  • S&P/TSX catches up with U.S. markets to start second half of year on broad rally

    TORONTO — Canada's main stock index began the second half of the year with a broad rally that mirrored Friday's Canada Day performance of U.S. markets. The S&P/TSX composite index closed up 167.50 points to 19,028.86 after reaching an intraday high of 19,129.70. U.S. stock markets were closed for the Independence Day holiday but gained about one per cent to close out the week. The key energy and materials sectors led the Toronto market that faced light trading, said Mackenzie Investments' chief

  • 2 Oil Stocks That Could Be Poised for a Big Drop

    Two oil stocks have shown weakness in the last 10 days, but the bullish sentiment on oil markets could reverse the downtrend. The post 2 Oil Stocks That Could Be Poised for a Big Drop appeared first on The Motley Fool Canada.

  • Putin declares victory in eastern Ukraine region of Luhansk

    POKROVSK, Ukraine (AP) — Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday declared victory in the eastern Ukrainian region of Luhansk, one day after Ukrainian forces withdrew from their last remaining bulwark of resistance in the province. Russia’s Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu reported to Putin in a televised meeting Monday that Russian forces had taken control of Luhansk, which together with the neighboring Donetsk province makes up Ukraine's industrial heartland of Donbas. Shoigu told Putin that “

  • Opportune Time for Investing in Canada: 3 Value Stocks to Buy Now

    A good time to invest in stocks is when the market is in a downturn. Now is an opportune time to invest in value stocks. The post Opportune Time for Investing in Canada: 3 Value Stocks to Buy Now appeared first on The Motley Fool Canada.

  • Biggest Israel Rate Hike Since Fischer Comes With Tone Shift

    (Bloomberg) -- Sign up for the New Economy Daily newsletter, follow us @economics and subscribe to our podcast.Most Read from BloombergBezos Slams Biden Over Call for Lowering of Gas PricesLong, Moderate and Painful: What Next US Recession May Look LikeUS Court Ruling May Take 70,000 Truckers Off Road, Spur JamsUS Futures, European Bonds Drop on Economic Woes: Markets WrapPolice Search for Suspect After Six Killed, 24 Wounded in Suburban Chicago July 4 Parade ShootingIsrael’s central bank issued

  • 2 Canadian Growth Stocks to Buy for a Massive Discount

    Canadian growth stocks have been largely neglected by investors, but a few could be excellent deals for investors with long investment horizons. The post 2 Canadian Growth Stocks to Buy for a Massive Discount appeared first on The Motley Fool Canada.

  • 3 Canadian Stocks That Are Great Long-Term Picks

    Are you searching for Canadian stocks that could make great long-term picks? Here are three top stocks! The post 3 Canadian Stocks That Are Great Long-Term Picks appeared first on The Motley Fool Canada.

  • Palestinian Authority Rejects US Conclusion on Reporter’s Death

    (Bloomberg) -- The Palestinian Authority rejected the inconclusive findings of a US investigation into the killing of Palestinian-American reporter Shireen Abu Akleh.Most Read from BloombergBezos Slams Biden Over Call for Lowering of Gas PricesLong, Moderate and Painful: What Next US Recession May Look LikeUS Court Ruling May Take 70,000 Truckers Off Road, Spur JamsUS Futures, European Bonds Drop on Economic Woes: Markets WrapPolice Search for Suspect After Six Killed, 24 Wounded in Suburban Chi

  • Otto Porter Jr. will make a huge impact on Raptors

    Amit Mann and Oren Weisfeld discuss how the versatile forward will make things easier for Pascal Siakam, OG Anunoby and Nick Nurse (among others). Full episode available on the 'Raptors Over Everything' podcast feed.

  • Canadian teenager Jacen Russell-Rowe helps Columbus Crew past Toronto FC

    TORONTO — Canadian teenager Jacen Russell-Rowe showed off his skill and sense of occasion Wednesday. The 19-year-old forward from nearby Brampton, Ont., who spent seven years with the Toronto FC academy, had two assists in his first MLS start to help the Columbus Crew defeat Toronto 2-1. "It felt amazing," said Russell-Rowe. "Getting two assists, the win on the road. Just playing at BMO Field. All of that together makes it a very special night for me." The Canadian youth international, who found

  • Joy Drop: Reasons to smile on this Canada Day

    THE LONG WEEKEND IS HERE! Friends, here are some beautiful things to get you smiling as you head into a lovely long weekend. For starters, I would be remiss if I didn't mention that one of the happiest moments for me this week was watching Nazem Kadri hoist the Stanley Cup after the Colorado Avalanche beat the Tampa Bay Lightning 4-2 in the series final. I was so moved by this moment I wrote about it. There are ways in which sport advances necessary conversations in wider society and there are a

  • Sheets drives in two, White Sox hold off Giants 5-3

    SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Gavin Sheets doubled twice and drove in two runs, and the Chicago White Sox held on for a 5-3 victory against the San Francisco Giants on Saturday. Dylan Cease allowed one run in five innings for his third consecutive win. The major league leader in strikeouts per nine innings, Cease (7-3) had only four against San Francisco – his fewest since May 24 – and overcame LaMonte Wade Jr.’s home run leading off the first to improve to 4-1 in seven road starts. Tanner Banks followed

  • Flyers' prospect detained in Russia for allegedly dodging military draft

    Flyers prospect Ivan Fedotov has been detained by Russian authorities after suspicions of "dodging the Russian army."

  • Sabres re-sign goalie Craig Anderson to 1-year contract

    BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Goalie Craig Anderson is putting off retirement for now, returning to the Buffalo Sabres on Thursday for a one-year contract. The 41-year-old Anderson also played for Buffalo last season, going 17-12-2 and leading the team in wins despite missing a lengthy stretch with a neck injury. The Illinois native has 308 career victories, ranking fifth among American-born goalies, heading into his 20th NHL season. Citing family and health, Anderson was uncertain about his future follo

  • Zach Edey has gotten the attention of Nick Nurse

    Toronto Raptors coach Nick Nurse discusses what has stood out about 19-year-old centre Zach Edey ahead of Canada's game vs. Dominican Republic in the 2023 World Cup qualifiers.

  • 'We know what the stakes are': Savoie, Geekie navigated NHL draft year together

    Matthew Savoie and Conor Geekie knew they were in the midst of something special. The star centres for the Winnipeg Ice — one an elusive offensive threat, the other a hulking force — spent the Western Hockey League season battling for their team. The pair was also competing against one another. Savoie sits as NHL Central Scouting's fourth-ranked North American skater heading into Thursday's first round of the 2022 draft, while Geekie is slotted in at No. 5. It was a unique situation both players

  • Mets ace deGrom to make 1st injury rehab start Sunday

    NEW YORK (AP) — Mets ace Jacob deGrom is finally ready to begin a minor league rehab assignment. Sidelined by injuries since last July, the two-time Cy Young Award winner is scheduled to start Sunday night for Class A St. Lucie against the Jupiter Hammerheads. He's expected to throw about 25 pitches and two innings. It will be the first competitive outing since spring training for deGrom, sidelined all season because of a stress reaction in his right scapula that caused inflammation. The announc

  • Elliott wins pole as he tries to defend Road America title

    ELKHART LAKE, Wis. (AP) — Chase Elliott won the pole at Road America and will lead the field to green Sunday in his title defense on the Wisconsin road course. NASCAR’s most popular driver is coming off a win last weekend at Nashville and put himself in position to make it two straight Cup victories with a strong qualifying run on the 4.048-mile road course. The Hendrick Motorsports driver edged Chase Briscoe by 0.038 seconds in Saturday qualifying. That marks a major change from his starting po

  • Wisdom's slam, 6 RBIs lift Cubs over Reds 15-7

    CHICAGO (AP) — Patrick Wisdom hit a grand slam and a solo homer en route to a career-high six RBIs, rookie Christopher Morel had a career-high five hits and the Chicago Cubs beat the Cincinnati Reds 15-7 Thursday night. The Cubs collected 23 hits off five pitchers, tying their season high from a 21-0 rout of the Pirates on April 23. Seven of those hits came in the eighth against outfielder Max Schrock, who allowed a two-run homer to P.J. Higgins and a solo shot to Morel. “It’s contagious, in a w