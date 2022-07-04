Most actively traded companies on the Toronto Stock Exchange

TORONTO — Some of the most active companies traded Monday on the Toronto Stock Exchange:

Toronto Stock Exchange (19,028.86, up 167.50 points.)

Whitecap Resources Inc. (TSX:WCP). Energy. Up 31 cents, or 3.5 per cent, to $9.25 on 6.9 million shares.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSX:TD). Financials. Down 37 cents, or 0.4 per cent, to $84.04 on 6.3 million shares.

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. (TSX:PSK), Energy. Up 15 cents, or 0.9 per cent, to $16.36 on 4.6 million shares.

Baytex Energy Corp. (TSX:BTE). Energy. Up 31 cents, or five per cent, to $6.56 on 4.3 million shares.

Athabasca Oil Corp. (TSX:ATH). Energy. Up 12 cents, or 4.8 per cent, to $2.61 on 3.9 million shares.

Argonaut Gold Inc. (TSX:AR). Materials. Up seven cents, or 15.6 per cent, to 52 cents on 3.3 million shares.

Companies in the news:

Air Canada (TSX:AC). Up 19 cents or 1.2 per cent to $16.23. Canadian airlines and airports claimed top spots in flight delays over the July long weekend, notching more than nearly any other around the world. Air Canada ranked No. 1 in delays on Saturday and Sunday as two-thirds of its flights — 717 trips in total — landed late, according to tracking service FlightAware. At 67 per cent on Sunday, it was more than 14 percentage points above the three carriers tied for second place, two of which are Air Canada-affiliated. Jazz Aviation — a Halifax-based company that provides regional service for Air Canada — and the lower-cost Air Canada Rouge both saw 53 per cent of flights delayed, putting them in the No. 2 spot alongside Greek regional carrier Olympic Air on Sunday. On Saturday, WestJet and budget subsidiary Swoop placed third and fourth at 55 per cent. On the airport front, Toronto's Pearson claimed the No. 2 spot Sunday after 53 per cent of departures were held up, below only Guangzhou's main airport in China. Pearson beat out Charles de Gaulle airport in Paris and Frankfurt Airport in Germany. Montreal's airport placed sixth Sunday at 43 per cent of takeoffs delayed, on par with London's Heathrow, according to FlightAware figures.

FortisBC Energy Inc. (TSX:FTS). Down 16 cents to $60.69. FortisBC Energy Inc. says it will partner with Suncor Energy Inc. and Hazer Group Ltd. to build a hydrogen pilot project in Port Moody, B.C. The $11-million pilot project will also be supported with grant funding from the provincial government's CleanBC Industry Fund. The project will be located at Suncor's Burrard Terminal site and will produce hydrogen from natural gas. The carbon byproduct produced will be stored as solid synthetic graphite that can be sold for manufacturing or industrial use. FortisBC says if the pilot project advances to the full commercial stage, it would produce up to 2,500 tonnes of hydrogen per year. It says this volume of hydrogen could replace the equivalent annual natural gas usage of about 3,300 B.C. households. The project is currently in the engineering and design phase. FortisBC says a prototype for testing is expected to be constructed on-site by the end of 2023.

Cathedral Energy Services Ltd. (TSX:CET). Up 16 cents or 32 per cent to 66 cents. Cathedral Energy Services Ltd. has signed a deal to buy the directional drilling services business of Altitude Energy Partners LLC in an agreement it valued at about US$100 million in cash and shares in a bid to grow its U.S. business. Altitude, a portfolio company of Black Bay Energy Capital LLC, has significant operations in Texas, most prominently in the Permian Basin. Under the deal, Cathedral says it will pay nearly US$62.7 million in cash and issue about 67 million shares. The Calgary-based company says it plans to operate under the Altitude name in the U.S. with the Altitude management team also leading Cathedral's existing U.S. directional drilling business. Lee Harns, the current president and CEO of Altitude, will remain as president of the business unit. The deal will also see J.R. Boyles, a director and founder of Altitude, appointed to Cathedral's board of directors.

