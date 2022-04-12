Most actively traded companies on the Toronto Stock Exchange

·4 min read

TORONTO — Some of the most active companies traded Tuesday on the Toronto Stock Exchange:

Toronto Stock Exchange (21,715.41, down 75.08 points.)

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSX:TD). Financials. Down $2.09, or 2.2 per cent, to $94.59 on 13.8 million shares.

Cenovus Energy Inc. (TSX:CVE). Energy. Up 76 cents, or 3.6 per cent, to $21.59 on 7.8 million shares.

Enbridge Inc. (TSX:ENB). Energy. Up one cent to $58.32 on 7.1 million shares.

Suncor Energy Inc. (TSX:SU). Energy. Up 86 cents, or 2.1 per cent, to $41.36 on 6.6 million shares.

Horizonte Minerals Plc. (TSX:HZM). Materials. Up one cent, or 8.7 per cent, to 12.5 cents on 6.3 million shares.

Manulife Financial Corp. (TSX:MFC). Financials. Down 18 cents, or 0.7 per cent, to $26.76 on 5.7 million shares.

Companies in the news:

Tilray Brands Inc. (TSX:TLRY). Down 23 cents or 2.9 per cent to $7.84. Cannabis company Tilray Brands Inc. has signed a definitive agreement in its proposed plan with rival Hexo Corp. first announced last month. Under the deal, Tilray will acquire the US$193 million in outstanding senior secured convertible notes that were issued by Hexo and held by funds affiliated with HT Investments MA LLC. The notes will be amended to include conversion rights at a price of 85 cents Canadian per Hexo share, a price that implies Tilray Brands would have the right to convert the notes into a 35 per cent stake in Hexo. Hexo will not receive any proceeds as a result of Tilray Brands’ purchase of the notes from HTI. When the proposed plan was announced on March 3, Tilray said it would acquire up to US$211 million in senior secured convertible notes that would be amended to include conversion rights at a price of 90 cents Canadian per Hexo share. The deal will also see Tilray and Hexo form a joint venture to provide shared services to both companies. They estimate total savings, which will be shared equally, are expected to be up to C$50 million within two years.

Home Capital Group Inc. (TSX:HCG). Down 65 cents or 1.9 per cent to $34.27. Mortgage lender Home Capital Group Inc. has nominated three new members to its board of directors, including veteran telecommunications executive Joe Natale. The Toronto-based company says the election will take place at its annual meeting next month. Natale left his role as president and CEO of Rogers Communications Inc. last November after a high-profile boardroom rift. He previously served as CEO of Telus Corp. and as board member of TD Bank Group, Celestica Inc. and the Hospital for Sick Children. Home Capital also nominated David Court, senior partner emeritus at McKinsey & Co. and a member of multiple boards including Brookfield Business Partners LP and Canadian Tire Corp., and Edward Waitzer, a former senior partner at Stikeman Elliot LLP and former chairman of the Liquor Control Board of Ontario and the Ontario Securities Commission. Alan Hibben, Home Capital's board chairman, says the candidates mark a turning point in the future growth and development of the company.

Organigram Holdings Inc. (TSX:OGI). Up 19 cents or 10 per cent to $2.09. Cannabis company Organigram Holdings Inc. reported a loss in its latest quarter as its revenue more than doubled compared with a year ago. The company says its net loss for the quarter ended Feb. 28 amounted to $4 million compared with a loss of $66.4 million in the same period a year earlier. Gross revenue in what was Organigram's second quarter totalled $43.9 million, up from $19.3 million a year earlier. Net revenue was $31.8 million, up from $14.6 million. The company says the increase was primarily due to a rise in adult-use recreational sales and international revenue, partly offset by a lower average net selling price due to a change in product mix and a decrease in medical revenue. In its outlook, Organigram expects its third-quarter revenue to be up from its second quarter due to ongoing sales momentum, stronger market growth and its expanded product line. It also says it expects to benefit from greater capacity to meet demand at its Moncton campus, increased throughput at its Winnipeg facility and its acquisition of Quebec-based company Laurentian Organic Inc.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 12, 2022.

The Canadian Press

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • This is Why Manulife Financial (MFC) is a Great Dividend Stock

    Dividends are one of the best benefits to being a shareholder, but finding a great dividend stock is no easy task. Does Manulife Financial (MFC) have what it takes? Let's find out.

  • Vegas stays in playoff hunt with 6-1 win over Arizona

    LAS VEGAS (AP) — Brayden McNabb scored a goal and assisted on two others and the Vegas Golden Knights beat the Arizona Coyotes 6-1 on Saturday night. With the win, the Knights moved within two points of third-place Los Angeles in the Pacific Division. Both Vegas and LA have nine games remaining. The Knights, who have won six of their last seven, moved into an eighth-place tie with Dallas in the Western Conference, each with 84 points. Dallas, however, has two games in hand. Zach Whitecloud, Max

  • Horvat, Chiasson score 2 apiece as Canucks beat Coyotes 5-1

    GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Bo Horvat and Alex Chiasson each had two goals and an assist and the Vancouver Canucks continued a late playoff push with a 5-1 victory over the Arizona Coyotes on Thursday night. Elias Pettersson had a goal and two assists for the Canucks, who have won two straight and earned five points in their last three games. The Canucks have 78 points, six behind Dallas for the second wild card in the Western Conference with 10 games to play. Las Vegas has 82 points. The Stars have

  • Maple Leafs tell their side of why young Canadiens fan left game

    MLSE is trying to clear the air regarding Hockey Twitter's favourite controversy.

  • Who is Jadon Sancho?

    Jadon Sancho is one of the most exciting players in the Premier League. Why?

  • Canadiens' Jonathan Drouin has wrist surgery; expected to make full recovery

    Montreal Canadiens forward Jonathan Drouin had wrist surgery Friday. The Habs say he is expected to make a full recovery and will be ready for the start of training camp. Drouin had been listed as "out indefinitely" with an upper-body injury since March 25. He recorded six goals and 20 points in 34 games this season for Montreal. The 27-year-old has been with the club since he was traded to them from the Tampa Bay Lightning in 2017. Montreal, who only has 51 points this season, have just 10 game

  • Matthew Knies: Will he or won’t he?

    Maple Leafs prospect Matthew Knies has a big decision to make. The 2021 second-round pick can sign with Toronto or return to college for one more year. Many Leafs fans are keen to see Knies play a role in the NHL playoffs but others can see the value of him waiting one more year before making the jump.

  • IceDogs scandal the tip of the iceberg in problems with hockey culture

    Whether it is racism, homophobia, or misogyny, toxic hockey culture has been on full display this season.

  • Game on! Cat Lake First Nation receives 2 dozen bags of hockey gear

    Hockey players in Cat Lake First Nations in northwestern Ontario have some sweet new hockey gear with the help of donations from players in the south. Mikinaakoos Children's Fund and WestJet teamed up to donate around 25 bags of equipment to the community, with the help of North Star Air. Clifford Comber is the manager of Materials Eastern Canada at WestJet, and is originally from Thunder Bay, Ont. Comber said it all started when his own children outgrew their hockey equipment and he was trying

  • Young Canadiens fan forced to leave Leafs game after Suzuki gifts him a stick

    Nick Suzuki's generous act sort of backfired on him.

  • Golfer Gary Player sparks controversy by wearing Saudi-branded sweatshirt at Masters

    The 86th Masters is just a day old and controversies are already brewing.

  • Will Pascal Siakam or Jimmy Butler make an All-NBA team?

    Pascal Siakam and Jimmy Butler have both had exceptional seasons and it's quite possible only one of them will make an All-NBA team. Imman and Giancarlo Navas analyze who has the better case. Follow Yahoo Sports Canada for all your Raptors coverage.

  • Auston Matthews scores goal No. 55 to break single-season Leafs record

    Auston Matthews tallied his 55th goal of the season on Thursday to break a 40-year-old franchise record, before putting home the OT winner for good measure.

  • Why the Raptors have the potential to be more than a feel-good story

    The increased physicality of the playoffs should work in the Raptors' favour.

  • McDavid scores 42nd, extends streak as Oilers top Kings 3-2

    LOS ANGELES (AP) — Connor McDavid set a career high with his 42nd goal and became the seventh player in NHL history to record multiple point streaks of at least 15 games in a season as the Edmonton Oilers defeated the Los Angeles Kings 3-2 on Thursday night. McDavid, who also had an assist, remained the league's top scorer with 109 points. Evan Bouchard also had a goal and an assist for the Oilers, who have won six straight to take a three-point lead over the Kings for second place in the Pacifi

  • Canadian swim team adjusting to life without longtime head coach Ben Titley

    Ryan Mallette is undoubtedly the busiest person at the pool in Victoria this week as the national trials continue. He's trying to get up to speed with all the tasks that come with now being the interim head coach of Canada's swimming team. In what can only be described as an abrupt and unexpected end to Ben Titley's tenure as head coach for a decade after his contract wasn't renewed at the beginning of March, Mallette is getting acquainted with the top role. "I feel like I've adjusted well. It w

  • Will the Toronto Raptors or Philadelphia 76ers win playoff series?

    Amit Mann is joined by Yaron Weitzman of Fox Sports to predict who will take the best-of-seven series between Toronto and Philadelphia. Can Joel Embiid and James Harden prevail, or will Nick Nurse prove to be too much? Also, can Pascal Siakam continue to build off his sensational ending to the season? Listen to the full preview episode on the Raptors Over Everything podcast feed.

  • Golden Knights' resurgence is bad news for Western Conference contenders

    The Kings have left the door wide open for the Golden Knights, much to the dismay of the contenders in the West.

  • Raptors vs. 76ers: Gary Trent Jr. could be Toronto's biggest X-factor

    Gary Trent Jr. could have more room to operate with Philadelphia's defensive ace set to miss up to three games in the series.

  • What's going on with James Harden?

    Amit Mann is joined by Yaron Weitzman of Fox Sports to discuss the James Harden expierence in Philadelphia and why he is the key to whether the Raptors or 76ers win their playoff series. Listen to the full preview episode on the Raptors Over Everything podcast feed.