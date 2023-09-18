Most actively traded companies on the Toronto Stock Exchange

TORONTO — Some of the most active companies traded Monday on the Toronto Stock Exchange:

Toronto Stock Exchange (20,492.83, down 129.51 points):

TC Energy Corp. (TSX:TRP). Energy. Down 41 cents, or 0.81 per cent, to $50.27 on 14.5 million shares.

Suncor Energy Inc. (TSX:SU). Energy. Down 40 cents, or 0.84 per cent, to $47.06 on 12.2 million shares.

Canopy Growth Corp. (TSX:WEED). Healthcare. Down 27 cents, or 14.75 per cent, to $1.56 on 12.1 million shares.

Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. (TSX:CNQ). Energy. Up six cents, or 0.07 per cent, to $87.20 on 10.4 million shares.

Manulife Financial Corp. (TSX:MFC). Finance. Down nine cents, or 0.34 per cent, to $26.12 on 9.8 million shares.

Toronto-Dominion Bank. (TSX:TD). Finance. Down 25 cents, or 0.30 per cent, to $83.85 on 7.2 million shares.

Companies in the news:

Bank of Montreal. (TSX:BMO). Finance. Down $1.08, or 0.90 per cent, to $119.30. BMO Financial Group plans to close its indirect retail auto finance business in order to reroute resources, as borrowers dig deep to stay on top of recent interest rate hikes. The decision will also trigger an unspecified number of layoffs in Canada and the U.S., the Bank of Montreal said. It comes after the company's bad debt provisions more than tripled to $492 million in the quarter ended July 31 compared to a year earlier. In its retail line, the bank's provisions for credit losses rose 800 per cent to $81 million last quarter from $9 million the year before.

Indigo Books & Music Inc. (TSX:IDG). Retail. Up 35 cents, or 25.93 per cent, to $1.70. Indigo Books & Music Inc. said Monday that founder Heather Reisman is back as chief executive officer. She fills the void left by the abrupt resignation of Peter Ruis from the top job earlier this month. Reisman had served as chief executive until last year, when Ruis, a retail executive with experience at John Lewis, Anthropologie and Jigsaw, took over. Reisman retired from the Indigo board last month. As part of her return to the company, she was also reappointed to the board.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 18,2023.

The Canadian Press