Most actively traded companies on the Toronto Stock Exchange

TORONTO — Some of the most active companies traded Thursday on the Toronto Stock Exchange:

Toronto Stock Exchange (20,342.88, up 67.61 points):

Suncor Energy Inc. (TSX:SU). Energy. Down 19 cents, or 0.45 per cent, to $42.41 on 12.9 million shares.

Manulife Financial Corp. (TSX:MFC). Finance. Up 36 cents, or 1.39 per cent, to $26.23 on 7.2 million shares.

Canopy Growth Corp. (TSX:WEED). Health care. Down four cents, or 6.56 per cent, to 57 cents on 6.4 million shares.

B2Gold Corp. (TSX:BTO). Mining. Up four cents, or 0.98 per cent, to $4.12 on 6.2 million shares.

Enbridge Inc. (TSX:ENB). Energy. Unchanged at $48.97 on 6.0 million shares.

Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TSX:TOU). Energy. Down 39 cents, or 0.55 per cent, to $70.06 on 5.7 million shares.

Companies in the news:

Canadian Tire Corp. Ltd. (TSX:CTC.A). Retail. Down $7.89, or 4.54 per cent, to $166.01. Demand for non-essential items at Canadian Tire stores took a dive last quarter as the company said customers are increasingly feeling the pinch of higher inflation and interest rates. Those struggles prompted Canadian Tire Corp. Ltd. to withdraw its sales growth target on Thursday amid a drop in earnings and revenue. In the three months ended July 1, the Toronto-based retail giant said net income attributable to shareholders fell 32 per cent to $99.4 million from $145.2 million in the same period a year earlier. The 101-year-old company said revenue in its second quarter fell three per cent to $4.26 billion from $4.40 billion the previous year.

Quebecor Inc. (TSX:QBR.B). Telecom. Up $1.34, or 4.30 per cent, to $32.49. Quebecor Inc. said it added more than 1.8 million subscribers through its purchase of Freedom Mobile as it began to unveil new offerings for customers following its entry to the national wireless market last quarter. Chief executive Pierre Karl Péladeau said Thursday that in the four months since the $2.85-billion transaction closed, the Montreal-based telecommunications company has lowered prices across the country by increasing competition and delivering on commitments to Ottawa.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published August 10,2023.

The Canadian Press