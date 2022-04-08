Most actively traded companies on the Toronto Stock Exchange

TORONTO — Some of the most active companies traded Friday on the Toronto Stock Exchange:

Toronto Stock Exchange (21,874.35, up 39.46 points.)

MediPharm Labs Corp. (TSX:LABS). Health care. Unchanged at 14.5 cents on 7.5 million shares.

Suncor Energy Inc. (TSX:SU). Energy. Up 15 cents, or 0.4 per cent, to $41.27 on 6.2 million shares.

Cenovus Energy Inc. (TSX:CVE). Energy. Up $1, or 4.7 per cent, to $22.12 on 6.1 million shares.

Athabasca Oil Corp. (TSX:ATH). Energy. Up 10 cents, or 4.9 per cent, to $2.14 on 5.3 million shares.

Enbridge Inc. (TSX:ENB). Energy. Up 58 cents, or one per cent, to $58.71 on 4.9 million shares.

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. (TSX:TVE). Energy. Up seven cents, or 1.4 per cent, to $5.03 on 4.6 million shares.

Companies in the news:

Air Canada (TSX:AC). Down 34 cents or 1.5 per cent to $21.94. The commissioner of official languages says a preliminary report into whether a speech by the chief executive of Air Canada in November met the airline's obligations under the Official Languages Act has established that the complaints are founded. However, Raymond Théberge notes that the conclusions are not final and that the parties involved will have the chance to provide comment before the final report. Air Canada CEO Michael Rousseau sparked an outcry last year when, following a speech almost entirely in English, he told reporters he did not need to learn French to get by in Montreal. He later apologized and has since started taking French lessons. The Office of the Commissioner of Official Languages received 2,680 complaints as of Feb. 28 about the speech to make it the most complaints ever received for a single case.

MTY Food Group Inc. (TSX:MTY). Up $4.54 or 8.3 per cent to $58.95. MTY Food Group Inc. reported its first-quarter profit rose compared with a year ago as its revenue also climbed higher. The restaurant franchisor and operator says it earned $16.6 million or 68 cents per diluted share for the quarter ended Feb. 28, up from $13.4 million or 54 cents per diluted share a year earlier. Revenue totalled $140.5 million for the quarter, up from $119 million. MTY is the company behind more than 80 restaurant brands, including food court staples like Thai Express and Tiki-Ming. MTY CEO Eric Lefebvre says 75 new locations opened across MTY's network in the first quarter, making it the best first quarter in the company's history in terms of restaurant openings. At the end of the quarter, MTY had 6,704 locations in operation, of which 89 were corporate and 6,615 were franchised.

Corus Entertainment Inc. (TSX:CJR.B). Down 11 cents or 2.3 per cent to $4.63. Corus Entertainment Inc. reported its second-quarter profit fell compared with a year ago as its revenue edged higher. Corus CEO Doug Murphy says the results reflect strong subscriber revenue gains and a recovery in its radio business, offset primarily by lower timing-related content licensing revenues. The television and radio broadcaster says its net income attributable to shareholders totalled $16.2 million or eight cents per diluted share for the quarter ended Feb. 28, down from $35.3 million or 17 cents per diluted share a year earlier. Revenue for the three-month period totalled $361.7 million, up from $358.9 million. On Thursday, Corus announced what it called its largest U.S. distribution deal ever with streaming service Hulu. The multi-year agreement includes over 400 episodes of lifestyle, renovation, unscripted and crime programming.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 8, 2022.

The Canadian Press

