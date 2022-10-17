Most actively traded companies on the Toronto Stock Exchange

TORONTO — Some of the most active companies traded Monday on the Toronto Stock Exchange:

Toronto Stock Exchange (18,621.02, up 294.67 points):

Enbridge Inc. (TSX:ENB). Energy. Up 90 cents, or 1.8 per cent, to $50.84 on 13.8 million shares.

TC Energy Corp. (TSX:TRP). Energy. Up 83 cents, or 1.48 per cent, to $57.03 on 12.8 million shares.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSX:TD). Financials. Up 47 cents, or 0.55 per cent, to $85.38 on 10.8 million shares.

Bank of Nova Scotia (TSX:BNS). Financials. Up 70 cents, or 1.07 per cent, to $66.17 on 10.4 million shares.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSX:CM). Financials. Up $1.48, or 2.56 per cent, to $59.38 on 7.2 million shares.

Power Corp. of Canada (TSX:POW). Financials. Up 77 cents, or 2.47 per cent, to $31.98 on 7.2 million shares.

Companies in the news:

TC Energy Corp. — TC Energy has announced it will invest $29.3 million in a facility that will use a byproduct from the famed Jack Daniel Distillery in Lynchburg, Tenn., to make renewable natural gas. The facility, owned by Lynchburg Renewable Fuels LLC and being developed by 3 Rivers Energy Partners LLC, will break down the byproduct from the whiskey distilling process to generate methane gases recovered as biogas. A biogas upgrade plant will then remove contaminants to produce pipeline-quality renewable natural gas that will be directly connected to a local natural gas utility. Liquid fertilizer will also be produced in the process.

Telus Corp. (TSX:T). Up 50 cents, or 1.85 per cent, to $27.56. Telus may have to wait until December to find out whether it’s allowed to charge extra for clients who pay their bills by credit card. Telus first filed the application on Aug. 8 requesting permission to add a 1.5 per cent processing fee to its terms of service starting this fall. But in a letter sent to the telecom giant last Thursday, the Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission said it may take until Dec. 6 before there is a final decision on the matter, which is longer than its initial estimate of 45 business days.

Story continues

Loblaw Companies Ltd. (TSX:L). Up 47 cents, or 0.43 per cent, to $109.74. Loblaw is freezing prices on all its No Name products until next year as double-digit food inflation sends grocery bills spiralling. The grocer said Monday it has locked in prices of the popular house brand, which includes more than 1,500 grocery items, until Jan. 31, 2023. In a letter shared with customers, Loblaw chairman and president Galen G. Weston said the price of an average basket of groceries is up about 10 per cent this year with some items like apples, soup and chips up even more.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 17, 2022.

The Canadian Press