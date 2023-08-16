Most actively traded companies on the Toronto Stock Exchange

TORONTO — Some of the most active companies traded Wednesday on the Toronto Stock Exchange:

Toronto Stock Exchange (19,899.07, down 0.72 points):

Enbridge Inc. (TSX:ENB). Energy. Down two cents, or 0.04 per cent, to $46.84 on 15.5 million shares.

Manulife Financial Corp. (TSX:MFC). Finance. Down nine cents, or 0.36 per cent, to $25.28 on 10.0 million shares.

Suncor Energy Inc. (TSX:SU). Energy. Up $1.19, or 2.84 per cent, to $43.10 on 8.9 million shares.

Great-West Lifeco Inc. (TSX:GWO). Insurance. Down 12 cents, or 0.31 per cent, to $39.08 on 7.9 million shares.

Canadian Natural Resources Inc. (TSX:CNQ). Energy. Up 12 cents, or 0.15 per cent, to $80.86 on 6.2 million shares.

Cenovus Energy Inc. (TSX:CVE). Energy. Up five cents, or 0.19 per cent, to $26.12 on 5.6 million shares.

Companies in the news:

NFI Group Inc. (TSX:NFI). Vehicles. Up 26 cents, or 2.22 per cent, to $11.97. Bus maker NFI Group Inc. plans to ramp up production after being hit hard by supply chain issues during the pandemic, saying it could reach 2019 output levels in two years. NFI chief executive Paul Soubry said Wednesday the company expects some temporary inefficiencies as it looks to increase production, but it sees a path for significant margin growth in 2024 and 2025. NFI reported a loss of US$48.1 million in its latest quarter compared with a loss of US$56.0 million in the same quarter last year. In its guidance for its full year, NFI says it now expects revenue of US$2.6 billion to US$2.8 billion compared with earlier expectations for between US$2.5 billion and US$2.8 billion.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 16, 2023.

The Canadian Press