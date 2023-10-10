Most actively traded companies on the Toronto Stock Exchange

TORONTO — Some of the most active companies traded Tuesday on the Toronto Stock Exchange:

Toronto Stock Exchange (19,501.20, up 255.13 points):

Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. (TSX:CNQ). Energy. Up $4.58, or 5.46 per cent, to $88.54 on 11.4 million shares.

Toronto-Dominion Bank. (TSX:TD). Finance. Up 72 cents, or 0.90 per cent, to $80.52 on 10.6 million shares.

Bank of Montreal. (TSX:BMO). Finance. Up 43 cents, or 0.39 per cent, to $111.20 on 8.3 million shares.

TC Energy Corp. (TSX:TRP). Energy. Up $1.19, or 2.60 per cent, to $46.92 on 7.9 million shares.

Canopy Growth Corp. (TSX:WEED). Healthcare. Up three cents, or 3.09 per cent, to $1.00 on 6.9 million shares.

Suncor Energy Inc. (TSX:SU). Energy. Up $2.03, or 4.61 per cent, to $46.06 on 6.6 million shares.

Companies in the news:

A proposed class-action lawsuit has been filed against Toronto-Dominion Bank alleging more than 1,000 TD mobile mortgage specialists across Canada did not receive their proper vacation and holiday pay. The case alleges the bank failed to pay or properly pay its mobile mortgage specialists vacation and/or public holiday pay on their commissions, volume bonuses and other variable payments. It alleges the money was owed, but not paid, on top of the set commissions and other non-salary compensation. The allegations have yet to be tested or proven in court.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce. (TSX:CM). Finance. Up 58 cents, or 1.14 per cent, to $51.67. CIBC said Mark Podlasly will join the bank's board of directors effective Nov. 1. Podlasly is the chief sustainability officer at the First Nations Major Projects Coalition, a collective of 144 Indigenous nations. He is also the chair of the First Nations Limited Partnership, which includes 16 First Nations in a $500-million commercial agreement with the Kitimat LNG project.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 10,2023.

The Canadian Press