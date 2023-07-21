Most actively traded companies on the Toronto Stock Exchange

TORONTO — Some of the most active companies traded Friday on the Toronto Stock Exchange:

Toronto Stock Exchange (20,547.51, up 110.64):

Royal Bank of Canada. (TSX:RY). Finance. Up 60 cents, or 0.46 per cent, to $131.03 on 10.3 million shares.

Manulife Financial Corp. (TSX:MFC). Finance. Up 18 cents, or 0.70 per cent, to $25.80 on 7.5 million shares.

Toronto-Dominion Bank. (TSX:TD). Finance. Up 51 cents, or 0.60 per cent, to $86.24 on 7.2 million shares.

Suncor Energy Inc. (TSX:SU). Energy. Up 60 cents, or 1.57 per cent, to $38.95 on 7.0 million shares.

Bank of Montreal. (TSX:BMO). Finance. Down 26 cents, or 0.21 per cent, to $123.39 on 6.4 million shares.

Enbridge Inc. (TSX:ENB). Energy. Up 33 cents, or 0.67 per cent, to $49.43 on 6.0 million shares.

Companies in the news:

Aurora Cannabis Inc. (TSX:ACB). Healthcare. Down one cent, or 1.47 per cent, to 67 cents. Aurora Cannabis Inc.'s chief executive saw his annual compensation climb about 38 per cent to $6.7 million in the company's latest fiscal year as its stock dramatically fell and it aggressively cut costs. Financial filings from the Edmonton-based cannabis company show Miguel Martin earned a base salary of about $590,500 and about $3.8 million in share-based options and almost $1.1 million in option-based awards. Rounding out his earnings was about $815,000 in non-equity incentive plan compensation and $416,000 in other compensation. Martin's compensation boost came as Aurora's share price fell by 52 per cent over its 2023 fiscal year, which spanned three quarters because the company changed its fiscal year end.

Uni-Select Inc. (TSX:UNS). Vehicles. Down four cents, or 0.09 per cent, to $47.05. The competition regulator in Britain has raised concerns about LKQ Corp.'s agreement to buy Canadian company Uni-Select Inc. and is reviewing a plan put forth by the companies to address its issues. The Competition and Markets Authority said its investigation found that the merger could reduce competition in the supply of car parts, as well as garage equipment, to independent garages and workshops in 145 local areas and the supply of car parts to national and multi-regional customers. It said it will now consider a proposal put forward by LKQ and Uni-Select, which the companies believe could address the regulator's concerns, before deciding on the next step. U.S. company LKQ announced a deal in February to buy Quebec-based Uni-Select in a roughly $2.8-billion agreement.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 21, 2023.

The Canadian Press