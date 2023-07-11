Most actively traded companies on the Toronto Stock Exchange

TORONTO — Some of the most active companies traded Tuesday on the Toronto Stock Exchange:

Toronto Stock Exchange (19,878.56, up 56.11):

Toronto-Dominion Bank. (TSX:TD). Finance. Up 43 cents, or 0.53 per cent, to $81.46 on 11.5 million shares.

Athabasca Oil Corp. (TSX:ATH). Energy. Up 28 cents, or 9.27 per cent, to $3.30 on 9.3 million shares.

Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. (TSX:CNQ). Energy. Up $1.03, or 1.39 per cent, to $75.42 on 8.8 million shares.

Crescent Point Energy Corp. (TSX:CPG). Energy. Up 26 cents, or 2.82 per cent, to $9.47 on 7.5 million shares.

Canopy Growth Corp. (TSX:WEED). Healthcare. Up 10 cents, or 15.87 per cent, to 73 cents on 7.2 million shares.

Hut 8 Mining Corp. (TSX:HUT). Finance. Down 27 cents, or 5.17 per cent, to $4.95 on 6.0 million shares.

Companies in the news:

Nutrien Ltd. (TSX:NTR). Agriculture. Up 86 cents, or 1.09 per cent, to $79.71. Nutrien Ltd. said it has curtailed production at its Cory potash mine due to the port workers strike in Vancouver that is also raising concerns from businesses nationwide. The fertilizer producer said Tuesday that the strike has meant the loss of export capacity through Canpotex’s Neptune terminal. It says that if the work stoppage continues it could affect production at its other potash mines in Saskatchewan. Nutrien chief executive Ken Seitz urged both sides in the dispute to come to a swift resolution.

Royal Bank of Canada. (TSX:RY). Finance. Up 57 cents, or 0.46 per cent, to $125.84. The federal government is giving more time for Canadians to submit their thoughts on the Royal Bank of Canada's deal to buy HSBC Bank Canada. Ottawa extended the consultation period by 15 days to July 21 after technical difficulties prevented the Finance Department from receiving the content of some submissions sent by email. It said the technical issues have been resolved. RBC announced a deal in November 2022 to buy HSBC Bank Canada for $13.5 billion in cash. Both the Competition Bureau and the Office of the Superintendent of Financial Institutions are also reviewing the transaction, which requires approval from the minister of finance.

MTY Food Group Inc. (TSX:MTY). Restaurants. Up $2.64, or 4.30 per cent, to $64.00. MTY Food Group Inc. reported its second-quarter profit rose compared with a year ago as acquisitions helped boost revenue. The restaurant franchisor and operator said its net income attributable to owners totalled $30.4 million or $1.24 per diluted share for the quarter ended May 31, up from $28.6 million or $1.17 per diluted share a year earlier. Revenue for the quarter was $305.2 million, up from $162.5 million in the same quarter last year.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 11, 2023.

The Canadian Press