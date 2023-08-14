Most 2024 Ford Mustang Customers Have Opted for the Coyote V-8

Ford

With orders for the 2024 Ford Mustang slated to hit transport trucks this week, the automaker started to share more information about customer take rates last Friday. According to The Detroit News, demand for the returning 5.0-liter Coyote V-8 engine is particularly strong, with more than two-thirds of current S650 orders requesting the larger engine.

Ford currently has some 13,000 orders for the seventh-generation pony car in the United States, The Detroit News reports. Ford spokesman Mike Levine explained to the publication that 67 percent of those orders feature the Coyote V-8. That means only about a third of customers opted for the EcoBoost four-cylinder. Of the aforementioned V-8 customers, more than 25 percent have opted to back the V-8 with the six-speed manual gearbox. Due to a manual take rate of less than 10 percent with the outgoing EcoBoost model, the four-pot is exclusively available as an automatic for the S650 generation.

Andi Hedrick

The S650 Mustang marks the debut of the fourth-generation Coyote V-8 engine. While most of the hardware is carried over from the outgoing pony car, the engine now receives a new set of twin 80-mm throttle bodies for 2024. In GT trim, the V-8 is good for 480 hp and 415 lb-ft of torque. Opt for the performance exhaust system and those figures jump to 486 hp and 418 lb-ft of torque. The track-focused Mustang Dark Horse model gets its own variant of the Coyote, complete with different camshafts, as well as the rods and forged pistons from the supercharged 5.2-liter Predator V-8. Output figures in the track-ready model come in at 500 hp and 418 lb-ft of torque, making the Dark Horse the most potent Coyote-powered model yet.

The 2.3-liter EcoBoost gets its own handful of upgrades for S650 duty, including a new port and direct injection fuel system. Compression is also up to 10.6:1 from 9.5:1, while an electronic wastegate controls boost for the first time in a Mustang. Ford says the four-pot will provide 315 hp and 350 lb-ft of torque.

Ford

It isn’t surprising to see the V-8 carry so much customer interest this early in the S650 production run. Early customers tend to be the most fanatical among the buying public, particularly when a sporting nameplate is concerned. Add in the fact that we don’t know how much longer Ford intends to build a gasoline-powered pony car, and the demand makes even more sense. That’s particularly true when you remember that both Chevrolet and Dodge are withdrawing from the segment in the coming months. Production of the Dodge Charger and Challenger is slated to cease on December 31, whereas Chevrolet Camaro production will end early next year. After that, the Mustang will have truly won the pony car wars.

Ford

