Mossad, CIA chiefs meet with Qatar PM in Doha over hostage deal-source

DOHA (Reuters) - A trilateral meeting was held in Doha on Thursday between CIA and Mossad chiefs and the Qatari prime minister to discuss the parameters of a deal for hostage releases and a pause in the Gaza attack, a source briefed on the meeting told Reuters.

The advantage of the trilateral meeting was to bring all three parties together at one table in real time to speed up the process, the source said.

The talks also included a discussion over allowing humanitarian imports of fuel into Gaza.

