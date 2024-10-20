Moss scores 2 TDs as Texas A&M beats Mississippi State 34-24 for its 6th straight win

STARKVILLE, Miss. (AP) — Le’Veon Moss rushed for two touchdowns and No. 14 Texas A&M held off Mississippi State for a 34-24 victory on Saturday.

Moss had 65 yards on 17 carries. His 3-yard TD run gave the Aggies a 31-17 lead with 3:24 left in the third quarter.

In his second game back after being sidelined by a shoulder injury, Texas A&M quarterback Conner Weigman was 15 of 25 for 217 yards and a touchdown with two interceptions. Jabre Barber had six catches for 92 yards.

The Aggies (6-1, 4-0 Southeastern Conference) have won six in a row since losing to Notre Dame.

Michael Van Buren passed for 242 yards and three touchdowns for Mississippi State. But he also threw an interception.

The Bulldogs (1-6, 0-4) have dropped six consecutive games. The matchup with the Aggies was their third consecutive game against a top-15 opponent.

Robbie Faulk, The Associated Press