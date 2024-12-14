Moss scores 19 in George Washington's 75-60 win against Army

WASHINGTON (AP) — Trey Moss' 19 points helped George Washington defeat Army 75-60 on Friday night.

Moss had five assists for the Revolutionaries (9-2). Rafael Castro added 12 points while shooting 6 of 7 from the field and grabbed 12 rebounds. Darren Buchanan Jr. shot 3 of 10 from the field, including 1 for 4 from 3-point range, and went 5 for 6 from the free-throw line to finish with 12 points.

Josh Scovens finished with 20 points, six rebounds and three steals for the Black Knights (5-5). AJ Allenspach added 14 points and 13 rebounds for Army. Jalen Rucker also put up 13 points, six rebounds and two steals.

George Washington led Army 35-29 at the half, with Moss (13 points) its high scorer before the break. George Washington took the lead with 13:18 remaining in the second half and did not give it up. Buchanan helped their team pull away for the victory with nine second-half points.

