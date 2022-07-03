Mosques Were Promised Protection Against Islamophobia – Where Is It?

Faima Bakar
·5 min read
London Central Mosque, Regent’s Park, where a prayer leader was stabbed in 2020. (Photo: Peter Dazeley via Getty Images)
London Central Mosque, Regent’s Park, where a prayer leader was stabbed in 2020. (Photo: Peter Dazeley via Getty Images)

London Central Mosque, Regent’s Park, where a prayer leader was stabbed in 2020.  (Photo: Peter Dazeley via Getty Images)

It’s often after a terrorist attack – such as the Finsbury Park van attack in 2017, or the devastating mass shooting in Christchurch in 2019 – that we begin to talk about Islamophobic hate crimes.

But this insidious form of hate against Muslims has a very ubiquitous presence in the lives of British Muslims and abroad. And sadly, it is once again on the rise.

According to a new study of 100 UK mosques, over a third (35%) said they have experienced attacks in the last three years, with theft and vandalism the most common crimes.

The research, carried about by the Muslim Engagement and Development group (MEND), found that mosques are always expecting an attack ‘at any time’.

Yet despite the high figures, mosques and Muslim faith leaders say they’ve been left in the lurch, without adequate support to prevent and deal with this targeting.

“A mosque attack affects the whole of the local Muslim community,” Dr Shazad Amin, deputy chair at MEND tells HuffPost UK.

“People may be fearful not only of attending the mosque themselves but of going out into the community in general, especially Muslim women who wear the hijab and are visibly Muslim.

“This anxiety then also affects their children, who may become worried about walking to school and impacts on the social lives of wider family and friends. An attack on a mosque thus has far reaching psychological consequences for the whole community.”

Attacks on mosques impact the whole community. (Photo: SOPA Images via Getty Images)
Attacks on mosques impact the whole community. (Photo: SOPA Images via Getty Images)

Attacks on mosques impact the whole community.  (Photo: SOPA Images via Getty Images)

The survey from MEND and Muslim Census found that nearly one in five mosques has experienced a physical attack, including in one case the stabbing of an Imam.

Muslims are particularly ostracised and research from 2021 shows that nearly half of all hate crimes in England and Wales were directed at this group.

Overall hate crimes rose by 9% as police recorded 124,091 incidents between March 2020 and March 2021, the Home Office data shows. Racially motivated hate crimes made up the majority of the overall figures, increasing by 12% to 85,668 offences.

Five years ago, Finsbury Park mosque was attacked during Ramadan by terrorist Darren Osborne who killed Marak Ali, 51, when he drove a van into worshippers. Since then, hate towards the mosque hasn’t dissipated.

A police officer laying flowers close to Finsbury Park Mosque in north London, where Makram Ali, 51, died when Darren Osborne ploughed a hired van into worshippers gathered outside. (Photo: John Stillwell via PA Wire/PA Images)
A police officer laying flowers close to Finsbury Park Mosque in north London, where Makram Ali, 51, died when Darren Osborne ploughed a hired van into worshippers gathered outside. (Photo: John Stillwell via PA Wire/PA Images)

A police officer laying flowers close to Finsbury Park Mosque in north London, where Makram Ali, 51, died when Darren Osborne ploughed a hired van into worshippers gathered outside.  (Photo: John Stillwell via PA Wire/PA Images)

“The attack was five years ago – and what’s changed?” asks Mohammed Kozbar, a trustee and general secretary of the Finsbury Park Mosque.

“We’re still scared and unprotected. A few weeks ago, we had someone leave a pig’s head at our entrance. We also get people peeing in front of the premises.

“The situation feels much worse, to be honest. And this report proves that this kind of Islamophobia is still here unfortunately, whether it is mostly on Muslim institutions or on individuals, especially women, who are more vulnerable than others because of their hijab. So it’s a difficult situation at the moment and unfortunately, nothing has been done about it.”

In 2016 the government set up a Places of Worship Security Funding Scheme and in May, the Home Office said Mosques and Muslim faith schools had been given access to £24.5 million for security measures.

The government told religious leaders they could bid for funding be put into place to tackle any threats. This could include the installation of CCTV cameras and perimeter fencing to ensure that adequate measures are in place to protect worshippers.

But the MEND research found that only a third of the mosques that applied for funding actually received it.

Kozbar notes that women who wear hijab may be even more vulnerable to hate crime, because of their visibility. (Photo: SOPA Images via Getty Images)
Kozbar notes that women who wear hijab may be even more vulnerable to hate crime, because of their visibility. (Photo: SOPA Images via Getty Images)

Kozbar notes that women who wear hijab may be even more vulnerable to hate crime, because of their visibility.  (Photo: SOPA Images via Getty Images)

Kozbar says that there are other limitations to the scheme, because it only covers the costs of equipment and installation of all security measures. “We need proper funding so we can hire personnel who can look after our premises. We already have cameras, we don’t need more,” he says.

“We need to hire people. We also need the government to establish a proper definition of Islamophobia because people don’t really understand it.

“I feel really sad that we’re seeing such attacks in London in the 21st century. We are British Muslims, and we deserve to be safe and protected in our country.”

The Home Office claims it has awarded grants to 108 mosques across the UK, but MEND questions the figure and says this isn’t enough.

“We are concerned that although the headline figure is impressive, few mosques will receive the funding,” says Dr Amin.

The Places of Worship scheme is open to all faiths, except the Jewish community. This is because a separate funding scheme is available to provide security measures at certain Jewish faith institutions.

HuffPost UK contacted the Home Office regarding the results of the MEND survey. We asked for a statement specifically addressing the claim that only a third of mosques that applied for funding received it. The Home Office declined to comment on this, instead pointing us towards a press release about the scheme. The Home Office insists it has increased funding and encourages any place of worship to apply.

Feeling proactively supported is vital for Muslim communities that have already suffered the trauma of an attack, such as those local to Finsbury Park. But as Dr Amin points out, it shouldn’t take a tragedy for that to happen.

He says that to secure protective funds, mosques have to show that they’ve been victim to a hate crime before a request is viewed “favourably”.

“Why should a mosque wait to be attacked before it is deemed to be deserving of funding?” Dr Amin asks. “The analogy here is that a council will only provide funding for a lollipop lady after a child has been injured crossing the road. We say prevention is better than cure and the government funding scheme should recognise that.”

This article originally appeared on HuffPost UK and has been updated.

Related...

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • In effort to avert fires, nearly 700 pounds of fireworks collected at buyback

    Mission Hills organizers say that the event brought in a bigger haul than last year

  • Dodgers go deep 3 times in 7-2 win over Padres

    LOS ANGELES (AP) — Freddie Freeman has been a consistent hitter in his first season with the Los Angeles Dodgers. The All-Star first baseman though was lacking in the power department for most of the season. That hasn't been the case over the past three weeks. Freeman hit his sixth home run since June 11 during the first inning of Saturday's game against San Diego. It was part of a three-homer barrage during a seven-pitch span in the inning as the Dodgers continued their dominance of the Padres

  • Tim Hortons, Esso withdraw for world juniors in another blow for Hockey Canada

    TORONTO — Tim Hortons and Imperial Oil have joined a growing list of corporations to pull sponsorship dollars in the wake of Hockey Canada's handling of an alleged sexual assault and out-of-court settlement. Tim Hortons said Wednesday it is "suspending support" for the upcoming men's world junior hockey championship this summer in Edmonton as the restaurant chain awaits details on how the national federation intends to take "strong and definitive action" following the "deeply concerning allegati

  • Zach Edey on learning from NBAers and where he wants to improve

    Purdue centre Zach Edey discusses what he has to do to get better as he readies himself for the NBA and how his role under Nick Nurse is different than in college.

  • Vancouver Canucks ink Brock Boeser to three-year, US$19.95-million contract

    VANCOUVER — After a difficult year, Brock Boeser has committed to sticking with the Vancouver Canucks. The club announced Friday it has signed a three-year contract worth US$6.65 million per season with the 25-year-old right-winger. The agreement means Boeser, a restricted free agent, and the Canucks will avoid arbitration. "We wanted to keep Brock. Brock is a big part of this franchise moving forward," Canucks general manager Patrik Allvin told reporters on a video call Friday. Boeser, who hail

  • Police officer tries to stop Bowen Byram from rejoining Avalanche Stanley Cup parade

    Bowen Byram almost didn't make it back to the parade.

  • Flyers' prospect detained in Russia for allegedly dodging military draft

    Flyers prospect Ivan Fedotov has been detained by Russian authorities after suspicions of "dodging the Russian army."

  • Lightning retain Nick Paul with 7-year, $22 million contract

    TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — The Tampa Bay Lightning have accomplished one of their top offseason priorities, retaining forward Nick Paul with a seven-year contract worth just over $22 million. General manager Julien BriseBois announced deal Friday, three days after saying the club was interested in re-signing Paul and two other key players headed toward free agency — forward Ondrej Palat and defenseman Jan Rutta. Paul was obtained in a trade from the Ottawa Senators in March. The 27-year-old filled sever

  • Kuhl tosses 3-hit shutout, Rockies beat Dodgers 4-0 at Coors

    DENVER (AP) — Chad Kuhl crouched in a tunnel at Coors Field, sharing the moment with his parents on a FaceTime call as his phone kept buzzing with other messages of congratulations. The fact that the best start of his career came against the powerful Los Angeles Dodgers only made the night even more special. Kuhl pitched a three-hitter for his first major league shutout and the Colorado Rockies beat Los Angeles 4-0 on Monday. “We all want to win, but it’s just been one of those personal goals fo

  • Grizzlies, All-Star Ja Morant agree to 5-year supermax deal

    The Memphis Grizzlies are making sure All-Star point guard Ja Morant is going nowhere anytime soon. Morant agreed to a five-year supermax rookie extension Friday. Tandem, the company home to Morant's agent, Jim Tanner, congratulated the guard on the contract on social media minutes after extensions could be signed. “Memphis is my home,” Morant wrote on Twitter six minutes after midnight. This extension was merely a formality for the point guard voted the NBA's Most Improved Player in his third s

  • Otto Porter Jr. will make a huge impact on Raptors

    Amit Mann and Oren Weisfeld discuss how the versatile forward will make things easier for Pascal Siakam, OG Anunoby and Nick Nurse (among others). Full episode available on the 'Raptors Over Everything' podcast feed.

  • Bruins hire Montgomery as coach to replace Cassidy

    BOSTON (AP) — The Boston Bruins have hired Jim Montgomery as their new coach, giving the hockey lifer another chance at an NHL head-coaching job less than three years since he lost his first one. Recently extended general manager Don Sweeney announced the hire Friday, filling one of the league's final high-profile coaching vacancies hours after the San Jose Sharks created another by firing their staff. Montgomery replaces Bruce Cassidy, who was fired after the team's loss in the first round of t

  • 'The fire has been burning for a while now': Dwight Powell on getting Canada to the Olympics

    Dwight Powell discusses why getting Canada to the Olympics in Men's Basketball is important to him and how Dirk Nowitzki helped him understand the significance of representing your country.

  • Canada's Vallee wins silver in three-metre springboard to earn second medal at worlds

    BUDAPEST, Hungary — Canada's Mia Vallee added to her medal haul at the world aquatics championships Saturday. The 21-year-old from Beaconsfield, Que., grabbed her second podium — and the country's third at the event in diving — with a silver in the women's three-metre springboard. Vallee finished with 329.00 points to pick up her second-career medal at the worlds after capturing bronze in Wednesday's one-metre springboard. She sat fifth after three dives Saturday, but moved up to third on her fo

  • JT Poston shoots 62, leads John Deere Classic by 2 strokes

    SILVIS, Ill. (AP) — J.T. Poston shot a 9-under 62 on Thursday to take a two-stroke lead in the PGA Tour's John Deere Classic. Coming off a second-place tie last week in Connecticut, Poston eagled the par-5 second and had seven birdies in a bogey-free round at TPC Deere Run. “It’s, obviously, why you practice and why you work as hard as you do on your game,” Poston said. “Any time you can have those rounds where you really get it going low and mistake-free, bogey-free is a bonus. It’s why you wor

  • Wisdom's slam, 6 RBIs lift Cubs over Reds 15-7

    CHICAGO (AP) — Patrick Wisdom hit a grand slam and a solo homer en route to a career-high six RBIs, rookie Christopher Morel had a career-high five hits and the Chicago Cubs beat the Cincinnati Reds 15-7 Thursday night. The Cubs collected 23 hits off five pitchers, tying their season high from a 21-0 rout of the Pirates on April 23. Seven of those hits came in the eighth against outfielder Max Schrock, who allowed a two-run homer to P.J. Higgins and a solo shot to Morel. “It’s contagious, in a w

  • Sabres re-sign goalie Craig Anderson to 1-year contract

    BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Goalie Craig Anderson is putting off retirement for now, returning to the Buffalo Sabres on Thursday for a one-year contract. The 41-year-old Anderson also played for Buffalo last season, going 17-12-2 and leading the team in wins despite missing a lengthy stretch with a neck injury. The Illinois native has 308 career victories, ranking fifth among American-born goalies, heading into his 20th NHL season. Citing family and health, Anderson was uncertain about his future follo

  • Real ninjas are back!

    Meet the new ninjas reclaiming their place in Odawara, so this can become home to one of the country’s largest ninja clans again.

  • Garland, Cavaliers agree to 5-year, $193 million extension

    CLEVELAND (AP) — Darius Garland's rapid rise to elite NBA status is complete. Cleveland's All-Star point guard agreed Saturday to a five-year, $193 million contract extension, his agent Rich Paul of Klutch Sports told the Associated Press. Garland's deal is the largest in franchise history, and locks up a player the Cavs believe can get them back among the league's top teams. The fifth overall pick in 2019, Garland has quickly developed into one of the game's best all-around guards. Last season,

  • Island-born wrestler Hannah Taylor wins gold at international competition in her hometown

    Wrestler Hannah Taylor has now won gold for her hometown in her hometown. Eighty-five wrestlers from across Canada, the U.S., South Korea and Jamaica took to the mat Saturday at the Canada Cup of Wrestling in Summerside. The one-day tournament is meant to give Canadian wrestlers experience facing competition from other countries. The 24-year-old Taylor, a two-time silver medallist at the Pan American Wrestling Championships, has participated in the event multiple times. But this is the first tim