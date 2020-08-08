Mosimane: Mamelodi Sundowns will be seriously stressed against Orlando Pirates

Mamelodi Sundowns coach Pitso Mosimane has praised his two super-subs in the form of Keletso Makgalwa and Lyle Lakay who spearheaded his team to victory over Bidvest Wits in the Nedbank Cup semi-final on Saturday evening.

The Brazilians boss explained the reasoning behind taking off Themba Zwane and Sibusiso Vilakazi, saying they have to stress about the upcoming Premier Soccer League (PSL) clash against Orlando Pirates on Tuesday night.

On the other hand, his counterpart Gavin Hunt refused to blame goalkeeper Brighton Mhlongo who was singled out for their loss by many on social media for conceding the last goal of the encounter.

“He [Lakay] helped us there and Keletso also, you know the two super-subs. We could not stay on with the big-name players, Themba Zwane and [Sibusiso] Vilakazi,” Mosimane told the media.

“You know we needed the super-subs and it’s a lesson to everybody to say, you need the depth to continue on this thing.

“So, we are saving them for the game on Tuesday and I told the guys if they think this is stress, the serious stress is coming on Tuesday but at least we are in the final. That’s what is important for us, the team fought, and yeah it’s a good spirit.

“But you can see we are not the same, we don’t have the flow, we don’t play as good as we always play but it’s a cup match and it’s football under Covid-19.

“After not playing football for four months and we score three goals - I think that’s the positive side of it.”

Speaking after the match, the experienced Clever Boys manager said they are now turning their focus to the league clash against the PSL log leaders, Kaizer Chiefs, on Wednesday night at FNB Stadium.

“That’s our life and story at the moment, it’s our lives at Bidvest Wits at the moment. So, yeah we’ll pick ourselves up, try and go again on Wednesday,” added the four-time PSL winner.

“Look, I can’t get involved in that debate [on whether Mhlongo is to blame for the third goal or not], those are bad mistakes, in the two last goals in my point of view…the first goal as well.

“You know you really have to question some of the decisions but that’s football and that the way our life at Bidvest Wits is at the moment, you know and I feel for the players.

“As I said they don’t deserve it but we lost to a better team. We had them, we wanted them, but we didn’t take advantage of the situation.

“You can’t concede goals like that, certainly all three of them. But I’m not going to finger any blame here.”

Turning to the league assignments, Masandawana are looking to secure a win and narrow the gap between them and Amakhosi to one point and also avenge the defeat they suffered to the Buccaneers in the first round.

Moreover, the sixth-placed Clever Boys are also looking to bounce back to winning ways and derail coach Ernst Middendorp’s PSL title ambitions.