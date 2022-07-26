Moshe Rabin Scholarship Now Accepting Applications For Business Students and Entrepreneurs

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., July 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Moshe Rabin Scholarship offers a new opportunity for student entrepreneurs. The scholarship, in honor of Rabbi Moshe Rabin, will award $1,000 to the best applicant based on the winner of our essay contest available on the official scholarship website. Rabbi Moshe Rabin is Rabbi of Rohr Bais Chaya Synagogue and believes in the importance of creating opportunities for others. He also understands the value of giving back to the community and supporting others in their entrepreneurial endeavors. This scholarship is a way to continue his legacy and support entrepreneurs worldwide.



Any student studying business in hopes of starting a business in the future can apply for the Moshe Rabin Scholarship. The scholarship will be awarded to the best essay received from the essay contest. The winner will be chosen by a panel of experts in entrepreneurship and business.

Rabin believes this scholarship will help create more entrepreneurs and support the growth of businesses. He hopes it will also inspire others to give back to their communities. "The world needs more entrepreneurs, and I hope this scholarship will help create them," Rabin said.

Rabbi Moshe Rabin believes this scholarship will change the world by making education accessible to everyone. He hopes it will help people from all walks of life achieve their dreams and reach their fullest potential. Moshe is grateful for the opportunity to participate in this fantastic project.

He claims that the stress of being a student can often be overwhelming, but with the help of this scholarship, a deserving student will be able to focus on their studies and reach his goals. Moshe is excited to see what the future holds for the next generation of entrepreneurs and wants to reward a student as the recipient of the scholarship. He knows this award will open up new opportunities and will help allow the winner to achieve their dream.

To make things easy for students, he offers this scholarship to people studying business at any university or high school in the country. He says, "If you have a dream, this scholarship can make it happen. So I urge you to apply and join me in changing the world, one student at a time."

The Moshe Rabin Scholarship offers $1,000 in scholarship funding to a deserving student entrepreneur starting or growing their business upon graduation. He strongly supports entrepreneurship and economic development, and the scholarship reflects his commitment to helping entrepreneurs succeed. To be eligible for the scholarship, applicants must be enrolled in an accredited college or university or have been accepted into an accredited college or university.

About Rabbi Moshe Rabin

Rabbi of Rohr Bais Chaya Synagogue as well as the Executive Director of Rohr Bais Chaya Academy. He is also President of The Alliance for Education, which provides funding for schools and educational institutions

Rabbi Rabin is the author of numerous books including a book called Seeker of Slumbering Souls: Stories of the Baal Shem Tov.

