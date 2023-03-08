Mosdex Boosts Referral Program Rewards: Enjoy 20% Increase in Staking Rebate and Claim Commission

MOSDEX
·5 min read
MOSDEX
MOSDEX

London, UK, March 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mosdex, a cryptocurrency staking platform powered by AI, recently announced an exciting update to its Pro Grade referral program that will benefit its users. Mosdex aims to automate and simplify crypto management, lower overall costs, and offer easy exchange while exploring high-liquidity and high-yielding arbitrage staking projects.

One of the unique features of Mosdex is that it utilizes machine learning and blockchain technologies, allowing users to trade using real-time analytics. This provides users with valuable insights into the market and helps them make informed trading decisions.

Moreover, Mosdex's advanced staking platform leverages AI-powered arbitrage to provide maximum returns to its users. By staking cryptocurrency assets on Mosdex, users can earn attractive returns on their investments. Mosdex also offers its users a referral program that rewards them for inviting new users to the platform.

Mosdex Increasing Staking Rebate and Claim Commission for Referrals

Users of Mosdex who have upgraded to Pro Grade are eligible for increased staking rebates, and with the latest update to the referral program, they can now earn even more rewards. The staking rebate has been boosted by 20% from 0.5% to 0.6% of the staked amount. For example, if a user stakes 10,000 USDT, they will now receive a rebate of 60 USDT, compared to the previous 50 USDT. This enhancement is a demonstration of Mosdex's unwavering dedication to delivering the best possible service to its users.

Moreover, the claim commission for all referral levels has also increased by 20%. Pro1 users will now earn 1.2% in claim commission, while Pro2 and Pro4 levels have also experienced a rise in commission earnings. For instance, if a user invites three valid referrals at the Pro2 level, and they claim rewards worth 1000 USDT, the user will now earn a commission of 24 USDT, compared to the previous 20 USDT. Pro5 users can now earn an impressive 6% as claim commission. This means that if a user invites nine valid referrals at the Pro5 level and they claim rewards worth 10,000 USDT, the user will earn a commission of 600 USDT.

This increase in rewards provides a tremendous opportunity for all users to earn more in referral commissions. Users can take advantage of this opportunity by inviting new users to Mosdex. By doing so, they can earn commissions while contributing to the growth of the Mosdex community and enhancing the profitability for staking users. With the updated referral program, users can earn more rewards while supporting the platform's expansion.

The referral program on Mosdex is an excellent way to earn additional rewards by inviting new users to the platform. The program comprises five tiers, ranging from PRO1 to PRO5, offering different levels of rewards based on the number of valid referrals and staking amount. The updated referral grades, criteria, and revised staking rebate are summarized in the table below:

As illustrated in the table, the staking rebate remains unchanged for all tiers, while the claim commission increases as users move up to higher referral levels. The PRO5 tier users can now earn six times more claim commission than before, which is a significant increase.

The Mosdex referral program is an excellent opportunity for anyone interested in earning additional income while also promoting a reliable and trustworthy staking platform. By inviting new users to Mosdex, users can earn commissions while contributing to the growth of the community and improving the profitability for all staking users.

Mosdex Protocol At The High Level

Our arbitrage protocol at MOSDEX works by leveraging a robust technology to take advantage of arbitrage opportunities on both centralized and decentralized exchanges. For centralized exchanges, our protocol gains access to the exchange's order book through their API and executes trades using empirically developed strategies.

Meanwhile, our decentralized arbitrage protocol identifies crypto assets listed on decentralized exchanges using their smart contract addresses. This protocol can trade arbitrage opportunities across decentralized exchanges on different blockchain networks, and even between centralized and decentralized exchanges if a more profitable opportunity arises.

Unlike DEX aggregators that only detect price differences, our decentralized arbitrage trading solution goes further by executing trades on various decentralized exchanges to generate profits for investors who commit their funds to the protocol.

Price development on decentralized exchanges experiences lags and spikes depending on liquidity and trading activity, much like order books on centralized exchanges. However, our unique ability to seamlessly transition from API connections for centralized exchanges to snipping smart contract addresses for decentralized exchanges sets our arbitrage protocol apart.

How The Platform Keeps Its Competitive Edge

But what makes Mosdex stand out from other cryptocurrency staking platforms is its unique arbitrage protocol. With a solid technology introduced to exploit arbitrage on centralized exchanges, MOSDEX’s arbitrage protocol snipes arbitrage opportunities on centralized exchanges. The exchange access technology leverages API functionalities, allowing the arbitrage protocol to gain access to the exchange's order book and conduct trades through empirically developed strategies.

Furthermore, the arbitrage protocol is being developed to work on decentralized exchanges. It can identify crypto assets listed on decentralized exchanges using their smart contract addresses. This enables the protocol to trade arbitrages across decentralized exchanges on different blockchain networks and also between centralized and decentralized exchanges in case a more profitable arbitrage occurs between these two platforms.

In conclusion, Mosdex provides its users with a safe and user-friendly platform, enabling them to earn attractive returns on their investments while exploring high liquidity and high-yielding arbitrage staking projects. The automated and simplified crypto management, lower overall costs, and easy exchange make Mosdex an excellent choice for crypto enthusiasts. The unique arbitrage protocol makes Mosdex stand out from other cryptocurrency staking platforms and provides users with additional opportunities to profit.

CONTACT: Covy Aaron support-at-mosdex.com


Latest Stories

  • Ivanka Trump throws brothers and father under bus in New York fraud suit

    Ivanka Trump says she was not involved in preparing fraudulent financial statements that form the core of the $250m fraud suit against her father’s company

  • China's Xi has mixed feelings about CATL's battery market dominance

    SHANGHAI (Reuters) -Chinese President Xi Jinping told CATL on Monday he had mixed feelings about its status as the world's largest battery maker - remarks that come at a time when the company is rapidly expanding abroad and moving to undercut domestic rivals. After a presentation by CATL Chairman Zeng Yuqun, who described how the company commands 37% of the global battery market, Xi was quoted as saying that he was "both happy and worried", glad about its leading position but concerned about the risks. CATL has been building factories overseas and last month agreed to license its technology to a new plant that Ford Motor Co is building in Michigan.

  • China Square: The cheap Chinese shop at the centre of Kenya row

    Kenyan traders accuse a Chinese-owned outlet of undercutting them and threatening their livelihoods.

  • Russia's deficit leaps to £29bn as Putin spends ferociously

    Russia's budget deficit jumped in the first two months of the year as Vladimir Putin suffered a slump in oil and gas takings amid sanctions triggered by his war in Ukraine.

  • Dominion Voting sued Fox News for defamation over election fraud claims: What we know

    Dominion filed a series of defamation lawsuits against key election deniers, suggesting their unfounded claims caused “severe damage” to the company.

  • UPDATE 4-Nvidia, AMD grapple with latest U.S. curbs on China's Inspur

    Nvidia Corp, Advanced Micro Devices Inc and other tech firms are scrambling to assess whether they must halt sales to units of China's Inspur Group Ltd after its addition to a U.S. export blacklist last week. The United States last week added Inspur to its trade blacklist for allegedly acquiring U.S.-origin items in support of the China's military modernization efforts. The listing means that companies cannot sell Inspur items like semiconductors, which are made with U.S. tools, unless they apply for and get licenses, which are likely to be denied.

  • How Japanese electric car makers took wrong turns while China plotted to rule the roads

    When they were asked to jump-start the UK’s ailing car industry in the 1980s, Japanese car makers helped turn an industry marred by strikes and unpopular vehicles back into an export market for the UK, bringing faster and more efficient car building methods.

  • Laid-off Twitter software engineer calls job market 'hot garbage': 'Maybe I should go be a firefighter'

    A Twitter engineer laid off by Elon Musk told CNN they're struggling to find work because "tech jobs are just not happening."

  • Tanzania completes negotiations with Shell, Equinor on $30 billion LNG project

    Negotiations for the construction of a $30 billion liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminal between Tanzania, Norway's Equinor and Britain's Shell are complete and contract preparations are underway, Tanzania's energy ministry said. The development of Tanzania's vast offshore gas resources has been held up for years due to regulatory delays. "Minister January Makamba said negotiations on the construction of the LNG project were complete, and now experts are at work drafting contracts," the energy ministry said on its Twitter account late Monday.

  • Employee asks Musk on Twitter if he still has a job (spoiler – he does not)

    Elon Musk has publicly questioned the work ethic of a disabled Twitter director who was forced to contact the billionaire personally to ask if he’d been sacked.

  • Jeremy Hunt is wrong – early retirement is not stunting Britain’s economy

    If the Chancellor’s forthcoming Budget includes measures to get early retirees off “the golf course”, as he has suggested, he will have completely failed to understand what is driving the rise in economic inactivity in Britain.

  • Elon Musk reportedly tried to sell Twitter's office plants to employees as part of his push for cash

    Since taking over Twitter in November, Elon Musk has tried to cut costs and boost the company's income.

  • NC city lands passenger rail manufacturing plant with promise of 500 new jobs

    The facility is expected to create 506 jobs by 2029 with a minimum average wage of $51,568.

  • 10 Jaw-Dropping Stats About the State of Retirement in America

    Many Americans spend their lives working hard and dreaming of the day they can finally retire. But planning for retirement requires more than dreaming -- it means being strategic and focused on saving...

  • Airbus narrows delivery gap, reinstates Qatar jet orders

    European planemaker Airbus narrowed a gap with last year's jetliner deliveries after a sharp increase in February and turned the page on a major legal dispute with Qatar Airways by reinstating billions of dollars of plane orders. The world's largest planemaker said it had handed 46 jets to customers in February, more than twice the 20 which had marked a disappointing start to the year in January. Airbus said in a monthly bulletin that it had reinstated orders for 73 aircraft from Qatar Airways after revoking them during a dispute over damage to the surface of grounded A350s.

  • Saint John Bakery employees left without pay after business closes

    Former employees of the Saint John Bakery say they're still owed money for time worked in the business's final days. The bakery paused operations at its four locations in late January. On Feb. 2, the locks were changed at the east side location after the company failed to pay the rent. The west side location, in Lancaster Plaza, is also closed, as is the stall in the Saint John City Market and a Grand Bay-Westfield location called the Village Square Bake Shop. There were 21 employees across the

  • Connecticut accuses four companies of selling illegal 'ghost gun' parts

    Connecticut on Tuesday sued four gun companies it accused of violating state law by advertising and selling components that can be used to build so-called "ghost guns" without serial numbers that are difficult to trace. The lawsuit, filed in the Judicial District of Hartford, targets Florida-based Indie Guns LLC, Florida-based Steel Fox Firearms Inc, North Carolina-based Hell Fire Armory and Utah-based AR Industries LLC. "Ghost guns are an untraceable menace that exist for one reason - to evade law enforcement and registration," Connecticut Attorney General William Tong said in a statement.

  • UPDATE 1-HSBC China says it's unaware of remittance curbs after Mobius' claims

    HSBC's China unit said on Tuesday it has not been told by regulators to restrict outbound remittances and was unaware of recent capital outflow curbs, after billionaire Mark Mobius, its client, said he could not take money out of the country. China's foreign exchange regulator also said on Monday there is no change in policy on cross-border remittance of funds and that it would continue to promote opening-up to the world. "We did not receive any requirements from the Chinese regulators to restrict outbound remittances, nor are we aware of any policy changes recently by the Chinese authorities with regards to cross-border capital outflows," an HSBC China spokesperson said via email.

  • OPEC Officials And U.S. Shale Executives Discuss Global Oil Supply

    Executives from some of the biggest U.S. shale producers discussed global oil supply with OPEC officials at a dinner during CERA Week.

  • Oil falls by $3/bbl as investors brace for steeper US rate hikes

    NEW YORK (Reuters) -Oil prices fell by $3 a barrel on Tuesday after comments from U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell stoked rate hike fears, the dollar strengthened and top crude importer China issued weak data. Brent crude futures shed $2.89, or 3.4%, to settle at $83.29 a barrel, while the U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude futures dropped by $2.88, or 3.6%, to close at $77.58 per barrel. Powell told Congress the Fed would likely need to increase rates more than expected in light of recent strong economic data, pushing most commodities and financial markets lower.