Moscow-installed official denies Kakhovka Dam in Kherson blown up

June 6 (Reuters) - The mayor of Nova Kahhovka, a city in Russia-controlled parts of the Ukrainian region of Kherson, denied social media reports that the Kakhovka Dam on the Dnipro River was blown up, Russia's state RIA news agency reported early on Tuesday.

Russian and Ukrainian social media reported widely in early hours on Tuesday that the dam was destroyed. Reuters could not independently verify the reports.