Moscow to Host International Conference "The Arctic: Developments from the Perspective of the Humanities"

·3 min read
Moscow, Feb. 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The international conference “The Arctic: Developments from the Perspective of the Humanities” will take place in Moscow February 15-16 as part of the plan of the main events of Russia’s chairmanship in the Arctic Council in 2021–2023, which are being organized by the Roscongress Foundation.

The main goal of the conference is to provide an international and interdisciplinary platform to present the results of research into social sciences and humanities in the Arctic, exchange experience concerning interdisciplinary research in the Arctic region and identify prospects for the further involvement of humanities scientists in implementing the key socioeconomic priorities in the region.

During the event, experts will discuss such issues as history, linguistics, art, ethnography and the humanitarian aspects of natural sciences in an effort to find solutions to the urgent problems that the people of the Arctic face and preserve their cultural heritage. Over the course of two days, some 120 reports will be presented in 20 sections, including such areas as “Linguistics and Sociolinguistics,” “History of the Development of the Arctic and Intercultural Communication in the Region,” “Art and Folklore of the Peoples of the North,” and “Humanitarian Aspects of the Biology, Psychology and Culture of Human Populations in Circumpolar Regions.” The events will also include four plenary sessions and a film screening of the “Arctic Collection” by documentary filmmaker Boris Dvorkin.

“The scale of scientific developments today, including studies as part of the humanitarian discourse, not only enables historians, anthropologists and archaeologists to study the Arctic, but also representatives of the humanities, such as cultural scientists, linguists and philologists. This is especially valuable and interesting for Moscow State Linguistic University, as one of the oldest linguistic scientific schools. The Arctic’s status as a strategically important region for the social and humanitarian sphere of Russia and the entire world, along with the solid experience in interdisciplinary research that we and our partners have gained, helped to attract more than 180 speakers of the highest level to the conference platform,” said Moscow State Linguistic University Rector and Professor Irina Krayeva.

The event will be attended by leading scientists, holders of scientific degrees and representatives of the Russian Ministry of Education and Science, Russian Foreign Ministry, and diplomatic missions from Arctic countries, including Denmark, the United States and Finland.

Participants include:

  • Valery Tishkov, Russian Academy of Sciences (RAS) Academician and Scientific Director of the RAS Institute of Ethnology and Anthropology

  • Alexander Chubaryan, RAS Academician and Scientific Director of the RAS Institute of World History

  • Irina Krayeva, Rector of Moscow State Linguistic University

  • Joel Erickson, Director of the Fulbright Programme in Russia

The following Arctic researchers will speak at the conference’s plenary sessions: Danish archaeologist Orla Madsen, British scientist and traveller Stephen Pax Leonard, Finnish linguist Annika Pasanen, and corresponding members of the Russian Academy of Sciences Nikolay Vakhtin and Yevgeny Golovko.

The organizers of the conference are the Russian Ministry of Science and Higher Education and Moscow State Linguistic University. The co-organizers are the RAS Institute of Linguistics, the RAS Institute of World History, and the Institute of Translation.

An online broadcast of the conference will be available on the official website of the Russian chairmanship:
https://arctic-council-russia.ru/en/events/international-conference-the-arctic-developments-from-the-perspective-of-the-humanities/

Contact information for the media:
Maria Istomina, +7 967 130-11-14
media@arctic-council-russia.ru
Accreditation is open until 18:00 on 14 February.

Venue:
Moscow Marriott Grand Hotel, 26/1 Tverskaya Street (the conference will be held in a mixed in-person and remote format).
Start of the event: 9:00 on 15 February.

The Roscongress Foundation is a socially oriented non-financial development institution and a major organizer of nationwide and international conventions; exhibitions; and business, public, youth, sporting, and cultural events.

The Foundation was established in 2007 with the aim of facilitating the development of Russia’s economic potential, promoting its national interests, and strengthening the country’s image. One of the roles of the Foundation is to comprehensively evaluate, analyse, and cover issues on the Russian and global economic agendas. It also offers administrative services, provides promotional support for business projects and attracting investment, helps foster social entrepreneurship and charitable initiatives.

Each year, the Foundation’s events draw participants from 208 countries and territories, with more than 15,000 media representatives working on-site at Roscongress’ various venues. The Foundation benefits from analytical and professional expertise provided by 5,000 people working in Russia and abroad.

The Foundation works alongside various UN departments and other international organizations, and is building multi-format cooperation with 165 economic partners, including industrialists’ and entrepreneurs’ unions, financial, trade, and business associations from 76 countries worldwide, and 154 Russian public organizations, federal and legislative agencies, and federal subjects.

The Roscongress Foundation has Telegram channels in Russian (t.me/Roscongress), English (t.me/RoscongressDirect), and Spanish (t.me/RoscongressEsp).

Official website and Information and Analytical System of the Roscongress Foundation: roscongress.org.

CONTACT: North American Media Contact Michelle Rash RLF Communications 336-553-1733 (office) 336-823-5501 (mobile) mrash@rlfcommunications.com


    Landon Ferraro originally intended on following the path blazed by his father Ray and enjoying a long, successful career in the National Hockey League just like his old man. Like for so many of us, the game plan in Landon's head failed to pan out. A rash of lower-body injuries limited the 2009 second-round (32nd overall) draft pick to just 77 career NHL appearances with Detroit, Boston and Minnesota. Now playing in Cologne, Germany, Landon had given up on his childhood dream of playing for Canad