Moscow forces shell long stretch of towns in Donetsk

Ukrainian towns have been shelled by Russian forces across a long stretch of the front line from north to south, Ukrainian officials said on Friday.

The General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces on Friday said Russian troops had tried to advance near Bakhmut and Avdiivka, the focal points of their slow-moving campaign to take all of Donetsk region in the east.

Russian forces fired on several towns and villages, including Bakhmut, Kudryumivka, Soledar, Kostyantynivka, as well as Avdiivka, Maryinka and Nevelske.

Settlements further west in Donetsk region, including the town of Vuhledar, were also shelled.

"On the whole, we are holding our positions," President Volodymyr Zelensky said in his nightly video address on Friday.

"There are also some areas of the front where we are advancing a bit."

07:58 AM

Zelensky says 'fiercest battles' happening in the Donbas

President Volodymyr Zelensky says the "fiercest battles" are being fought in the Donbas.

Ukrainian troops have been holding their positions amid a Russian onslaught and “slowly advancing” in some areas there, he said in his nightly video address on Friday.

He added Kyiv had strengthened its anti-aircraft capability and would make it “even stronger” in the new year to protect itself and the entire European continent.

07:48 AM

Ukrainians reflect on 'perpetual hell' of 2022

Ukrainians living in the UK have reflected on the "perpetual hell" of 2022, speaking of their hopes of having their country back and reuniting with their "patriotic" loved ones in the new year.

Valentina Butenko said the year had been a 'perpetual hell' - PA

Valentina Butenko, a 19-year-old student who was studying at the University of Central London at the start of the year, "2022 has been perpetual hell".

"This is probably going to sound very strange, but it's also a year that I realised how lucky I am to be able to have things that I really love, and that I'm willing to fight for and protect," she told the PA news agency.

Anna Tysovska, who worked for a beauty products company in Kyiv and fled Ukraine a few weeks after the war began, also spoke about her memories of the day Russia invaded.

"Until I heard the first bombing, I couldn't believe there was going to be a war," the 32-year-old told PA.

"I was in denial for a long time."

07:45 AM

Sunak says ongoing Ukraine support shows 'very best of British'

Rishi Sunak said the "very best of Britain" will be on display in the coming months as the country continues to support Ukraine in its war against Russia, as he delivered his New Year message.

The Prime Minister said: "Just as we recovered from an unprecedented global pandemic, Russia launched a barbaric and illegal invasion across Ukraine.

"This has had a profound economic impact around the world, which the UK is not immune to.

"Now, I know many of you have felt that impact at home. That's why this government has taken difficult but fair decisions to get borrowing and debt under control.

"And it's because of those decisions that we've been able to help the most vulnerable with the rising cost of energy bills."

He added: "I'm not going to pretend that all our problems will go away in the new year. But 2023 will give us an opportunity to showcase the very best of Britain on the world stage, continuing to stand with our Ukrainian friends against Putin's brutality, and defending freedom and democracy wherever we find it under threat."

07:31 AM

Good chance Ukraine will take all territory back except Crimea in 2023

There's a "strong possibility" Ukraine will retake all of its territory except Crimea by the end of 2023, a military expert has said.

Former military intelligence officer Philip Ingram told Sky News: "If their next counteroffensive is as successful as the two they have done already - and I see no reason why it shouldn't be - there's definitely a strong possibility that they have recaptured all the territory in mainland Ukraine by the end of the year.

"So I think 2023 will be a year of further Ukrainian counteroffensives and successes.

"I think at that point we will be discussing the potential of operations to recapture Crimea."

07:22 AM

Russian jets shot from the sky ‘almost all’ downed by Moscow air defence systems

Russian jets shot from the sky were “almost all” downed by Moscow’s own air defence systems, pro-Kremlin military bloggers have claimed.



A failure by Moscow’s forces in Ukraine to interact with other branches of the military led to a number of “friendly fire” incidents that brought down Su-30M, Su-34 and Su-35S fighter aircraft, as well as Ka-52 helicopters.



It was said that the Russian air force’s main enemy had become its own air defence systems.



07:22 AM

Ministry warns Russia may strike again soon

Russia may strike Ukraine again in the coming days in a bid to undermine the morale of the Ukrainian population over the New Year holiday period, the UK's Ministry of Defence has said.

"Since October, Russia has sustained a general pattern of conducting an intensive wave of strikes every seven to ten days," the ministry wrote on Twitter on Saturday.

"Russia is almost certainly following this approach in an attempt to overwhelm Ukrainian air defences.

"However, there is a realistic possibility that Russia will break this pattern to strike again in the coming days in an effort to undermine the morale of the Ukrainian population over the new year holiday period."

07:22 AM

Ukraine recaptures small town in Luhansk

Ukrainian forces have recaptured the small town of Novoselivske just inside the Luhansk region, the Luhansk regional administration said.



"In the course of its advance, the enemy was driven out of the settlement and suffered losses of equipment and personnel. Some of the occupiers were taken prisoner," the administration said on the Telegram messaging app.

The administration also posted a video appearing to show Russian soldiers being taken prisoner.

