Moscow blames mobile phone use by troops for deaths of 89 in Ukrainian Himars attack

Moscow has blamed the prohibited use of mobile phones by its own soliders for a deadly Ukrainian Himars attack that it said killed 89 troops, raising the reported death toll significantly.

The Russian defence ministry had previously revealed that 63 soldiers were killed in the strike on the temporary barracks at a school in the town of Makiivka on New Year's Eve.

Ukraine has claimed that 400 were killed, in what would be one of Russia's single biggest losses of life since the start of the war.

"It is already obvious that the main reason for what happened was the switching on and massive use – contrary to the prohibition – by personnel of mobile phones in a reach zone of enemy weapons," the defence ministry said.

"This factor allowed the enemy to track and determine the coordinates of the soldiers' location for a missile strike."

The strike has spurred anger among Russian nationalists and some politicians, who have questioned Moscow's military strategy after a number of major battlefield losses and retreats in recent months.

Semyon Pegov, a prominent Russian war correspondent awarded the Order of Courage by Vladimir Putin in late 2022, said that Ukraine could have been able to locate the troops via drones and intelligence, not necessarily through mobile phones.

"The story of 'mobiles' is not very convincing," he wrote on the Telegram messaging app. "I rarely say this - but this is the case when it would probably be better to remain silent, at least until the end of the investigation. As such it looks like an outright attempt to smear the blame."

08:24 AM

Ukraine in pictures:

A woman walks near a destroyed residential building in the town of Borodyanka, Kyiv region, Ukraine on January 03, 2023 - Anadolu Agency via Getty Images/Oleksii Chumachenko

A soldier from Carpathian Sich international battalion fires an RPG while conducting manoeuvres near the front line, as Russia's attack on Ukraine continues, in Kreminna, Ukraine, January 3, 2023. - REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne/REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

A woman stands near the monument to the Ukrainian poet Taras Shevchenko in the town of Borodyanka, Kyiv region, Ukraine on January 03, 2023 - Oleksii Chumachenko/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)/ Oleksii Chumachenko/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

08:17 AM

Ammunition may have been stored near troop accomomodation in Makiivka, says MoD

Russian ammunition may have been stored close to troop accommodation during the Ukrainian attack on Moscow's barracks in Makiivka on New Year's Eve, Britain's Ministry of Defence has said.

The ministry noted that the building was "completely destroyed" in the attack, and that "secondary explosions" were created.

Story continues

"The building was only 12.5km from the Adviivka sector of front line, one of the most intensely contested areas of the contest," the MoD said.

"The Russian military has a record of unsafe ammunition storage from well before the current war, but this incident highlights how unprofessional practices contribute to Russia's high casualty rate."

08:12 AM

Volodymyr Zelensky: Russia is set to launch major offensive

Volodymyr Zelensky has said that Ukraine is expecting Russia to launch a further major offensive.

"We have no doubt that current masters of Russia will throw everything they have left and everyone they can round up to try to turn the tide of the war and at least delay their defeat," the Ukrainian president said in his nightly address.

"We have to disrupt this Russian scenario. We are preparing for this. The terrorists must lose. Any attempt at their new offensive must fail."

Ukraine’s army said on Wednesday that Russia had launched seven missile strikes, 18 air strikes and more than 85 attacks from multiple-launch rocket systems in the past 24 hours on civilian infrastructure in three cities - Kramatorsk, Zaporizhzhia and Kherson.