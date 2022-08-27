Moscow anti-war protester torches car of Russian general in charge of military censorship

James Kilner
·4 min read
A woman doused the BMW X6 of Yevgeny Sektarev with petrol before setting it alight
A woman doused the BMW X6 of Yevgeny Sektarev with petrol before setting it alight

An anti-war protester was on Saturday arrested in central Moscow after torching the car of a Russian general in charge of military censorship.

The attack, reported by Russia's Baza news agency, is among the most violent protests yet against the war in Ukraine and comes just a week after a car bombing in the capital killed Darya Dugina, a rising pro-Kremlin journalist.

Police told Baza that a woman doused the BMW X6 of Yevgeny Sektarev with petrol before setting it alight. Photos showed the mangled wreckage of the car's boot parked outside a residential block.

Sekretarev is the deputy head of the 8th directorate of the Russian general staff, the department responsible for censoring soldiers and officers.

The woman told police she burned the car as an anti-war protest, according to Baza.

Vladimir Putin's regime has arrested thousands of people for merely expressing dissent against the war, an offence that now carries a maximum sentence of fifteen years in jail.

Public protest has as a result been limited but sabouteurs have fire-bombed army recruitment centres and hacked government websites.

Recent incidents have elevated anxiety in Moscow

Before the assassination of Dugina, Moscow felt a long way from the war in Ukraine. But the attack in a wealthy neigbhourhood, which Russia blamed on Ukraine, generated anxiety in the capital's elite. Kyiv says it had nothing to do with the killing, with officials pointing the finger instead at the Russian secret services.

The burning of Sektarev's car came as Russian forces were increasing their attacks in east Ukraine to draw Ukrainian units away from the southern front, where Kyiv is reportedly planning a major offensive to retake the Kherson region.

But despite intensifying their attacks on Siversk and Bakhmut, which lie north of Donetsk city, the British ministry of defence said that Russian forces had made little progress. “Overall, Russian forces have secured few territorial gains,” it said in its daily intelligence briefing.

Journalists reporting from Bakhmut, which had a pre-war population of 72,000, said that most residents had now fled the town.

Video showed empty streets, populated by stray dogs, some of them household pets abandoned in hurried evacuations. The boom of artillery exchanges splices through videos from Bakhmut. Many of its buildings are now in ruins.

Ukrainian officials said that several civilians had died in the Russian bombardments. As the Kremlin resumes its offensive in Donbas, Ukraine’s government ordered more civilians to evacuate from more regions.

As well as ordering civilians in Donetsk to flee, the Ukrainian government also told people living in eastern Kharkiv region, southern Zaporizhzhia and Mykolaiv to leave their home.

"I call on people to evacuate and not to hope that the enemy shows mercy," said Iryna Vereshchuk, Ukraine's deputy prime minister.

Ukraine planning to recapture Kherson

The Ukrainian government has already told people to flee from Kherson city where it is planning an offensive.

Russia’s army captured Kherson city in the first few days of the war and its officials have since tried to turn it into an enviable model for life under their control. But residents have said that the Russian occupiers rule by fear, arresting and torturing dissenters.

They also said that jobs and food are running low and that the economy is collapsing. These complaints are not confined to Kherson.

In Mariupol, destroyed in the first six weeks of the war by intense Russian bombing, a promised rebuild has failed to happen. Instead Russian news agencies have been reduced to reporting the installation of the city’s first working traffic lights this week.

Mr Putin has also made an uncharacteristic omission that parts of Ukraine captured by Russia were not proving attractive places for families to live in. He said that the Kremlin would pay 10,000 roubles, roughly £142, to the parents of every child who enrols for school in these areas.

Even so, the Institute for the Study of War said that show-referendums to join Russia that have been planned by the Kremlin for next month were unlikely to happen because of “continued friction within occupation administrations and ongoing partisan attacks”.

Over the last couple of months partisans operating in the occupied Kherson region have killed at least three pro-Russia senior officials and injured several policemen, putting off local people from working with the occupiers.

