Moscow accused of blackmail after announcing temporary closure of Nord Stream 1

German Chancellor OIaf Scholz stands next to a gas turbine meant to be transported to the compressor station of the Nord Stream 1 gas pipeline in Russia - REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay

Russia has been accused of blackmail after state energy company Gazprom announced a temporary shutdown of the Nord Stream 1 gas pipeline due at the end of the month.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky warned Europeans to pay attention to Russian “blackmail in the field of energy”.

“The longer the terrorist state remains on the European and world energy market, the longer it will be unstable,” he said on Friday.

“The sooner everyone in Europe prepares their energy systems to exist without any supply from Russia, the sooner they will be able to get through any winter.”



Gazprom blamed the planned shutdown on unscheduled maintenance, saying the pipeline’s only remaining compressor needs servicing and will be offline from August 31 to September 2.



The announcement sparked renewed fears that Russia could completely cut Europe off from its gas supplies as the continent races to ensure it has enough energy to get through the winter.



The planned closure follows a 10-day maintenance period in July, when the threat of a major energy crisis arose in Germany, where the pipeline terminates.



Ukraine has offered to help Europe bridge the gap in its energy supplies by using its own pipelines to help the gas reach Europe.



The Nord Stream 1 pipeline had already been running at only 20 per cent of its capacity, and the drastic cut to flows of Russian gas have hit Germany hard.



Several high-ranking German politicians this week rejected a proposal that gas shortages could be helped by reviving the cancelled Nord Stream 2 pipeline as the Kremlin has suggested.



FDP parliamentary group leader Gyde Jensen said: “Nordstream 2 has always been a solo effort that alienated our Eastern European neighbours.”



“When there is war in Europe, we must stand together,” she said on Twitter.



Kevin Kuehnert, the general secretary of Chancellor Olaf Scholz’s SPD, said: "I strongly suggest we spare ourselves the humiliation of asking Putin for something that we're not going to get."

"The dependence on him has to end for once and all," he told German news site t-online.