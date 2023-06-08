Moschino Staging 40th Anniversary Show in Milan in September

MILAN — Moschino is planning a fashion show to be staged in Milan on Sept. 21 that will mark the brand’s 40th anniversary.

The event during Milan Fashion Week is conceived to pay tribute to “the remarkable achievements” of founder Franco Moschino “and his enduring legacy,” said the company.

Stylists Carlyne Cerf de Dudzeele, Katie Grand, Gabriella Karefa-Johnson and Lucia Liu will spearhead this season’s collection, each creating 10 contemporary looks inspired by the works of the late designer.

Moschino has not yet announced a successor to the latest creative director, Jeremy Scott, who exited the brand in March after 10 years. Sources say Massimo Ferretti, executive chairman of Moschino’s parent company Aeffe, is still interviewing candidates and that a successor has not been yet identified.

Scott succeeded longtime creative director Rossella Jardini, who carried forward Franco Moschino’s torch for two decades.

Franco Moschino began his career in 1971, designing for Gianni Versace for six years. He launched his own company, Moonshadow, in 1983, followed by Moschino Couture! that same year. He was known for his quirky and tongue-in-cheek sense of humor, spoofing high fashion, but at the same time, his innovative designs were ground-breaking. He revamped the classic suit with imaginative details, such as bottle caps, embroidered price tags on little black dresses, or created skirts made entirely by men’s ties. “There is no creativity without chaos,” was one of his famous quotes. He died in 1994.

In 2022, Aeffe revenues amounted to 352 million euros, up 8.4 percent compared to 325 million euros in 2021. While the group does not break down sales by brand, sources say Moschino represents 70 percent of the total.

Aeffe has held the license for the production and distribution of the brand’s women’s and men’s collections since then.

Following the designer’s death, Aeffe acquired a 70 percent stake in the company, further developing the brand globally.

Aeffe took full control of Moschino in 2021, paying 66.6 million euros for the 30 percent stake in the brand it didn’t own. It also acquired the license to produce and distribute the Love Moschino collections of women’s apparel in-house for 3.6 million euros.

In 2021, Aeffe also took control of Moschino’s distribution in mainland China, signaling the increasing relevance of that market for the label. This involved around 20 stores, which has been operated for the previous 10 years by Scienward Fashion and Luxury (Shanghai) Co. Ltd.

