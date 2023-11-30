Moschino’s Golden Panettone, Farm Rio on the Slopes, Partying With the Hiltons

GOLDEN MOSCHINO: Christmas is around the corner, and for Moschino, it’s a sparkling one.

For the holidays, the fashion label is collaborating with Milanese pastry shop Martesana to create “Il panettone d’oro [the golden panettone],” the typical Italian Christmas cake with candied and dried fruits with a golden chocolate glaze.

Pastry chef Vincenzo Santoro, who founded Martesana in 1966, encased the panettone in the sparkling glaze and IGP Piedmont hazelnuts. The 1-kilogram cake comes wrapped in a large black box featuring both brands’ logos, Moschino’s running along the sides and Martesana’s on the lid.

The patisserie’s signature panettone is one of the most sought-after in Milan, with the dough worked for 48 hours and prepared with mother yeast. It generally features two variations of Italian candied orange peel, raisins and Tahitian vanilla.

“This project is meant to be a tribute to Milan, as well as a tribute to two undisputed pillars of Made in Italy: food and fashion. It’s a balanced mix of history, creativity and substance, with the aim of promoting a culture of sweetness under the banner of Italian craftsmanship. It has been an honor to collaborate with a fashion house of Moschino’s caliber,” said Marco Marsico, head of sales and marketing at Martesana.

Priced at 69 euros, the panettone can be pre-ordered on the Martesana website and is available at all the five pastry shop units in Milan, on Moschino’s e-commerce, and at Rinascente stores in Milan Duomo, Monza, Florence and Rome Tritone.

To celebrate the tie-up between the two brands, an event will be hosted on Dec. 5 at the patisserie shop in Corso di Porta Romana in Milan.

The collaboration will continue with “Atelier du Chocolat,” an event that will take place in the fashion brand’s boutiques in Milan, Rome, London and New York next month. During the event, guests will receive a box of chocolates that they can personalize with edible gold polish, alongside a Martesana master chocolatier present in-store.

Martesana is known for its top ingredients and its expert pastry chefs. The founder moved to Milan from Apulia at a young age and began his trajectory in the artisanal pastry industry. In 1966, he acquired the first pastry shop in Piazza Greco and, in a short time, established the headquarters in Via Cagliero, not far from the namesake canal that gave the patisserie its name.

Among the many milestones, Martesana was awarded with the gold medal for “Artisti del panettone” in 2020 and recently with the “Tre Torte [three cakes]” Award by Gambero Rosso, the world’s authority on Italian food, which determines the best pastry shops in Italy.

Founded by Franco Moschino, the brand marks its 40th anniversary this year. Following the exit of former creative director Jeremy Scott in March, Davide Renne was named to the top creative post, but the young designer died prematurely earlier this month.

Aeffe also includes the Alberta Ferretti, Philosophy di Lorenzo Serafini and Pollini brands. — ANDREA ONATE

SNOW TIME: Farm Rio, the Brazilian fashion brand, is getting ready to unfurl its second ski collection.

The 11-piece collection, which launches Friday, features puffer jackets, pants and jumpsuits that have high-performance Graphene fibers and recycled polyester for insulation. Prints are combined with windproof and waterproof material that is warm, breathable and designed for temperatures as low as 14 degrees Fahrenheit.

Pieces also have zip pockets, adjustable hoods and removable buckle belts.

The ski collection retails from $345 to $615. The collection and prints are designed in Rio de Janeiro and are produced by selected manufacturers worldwide. The collection will be sold in Farm Rio stores and on its website.

“The debut of our first skiwear collection last year was a significant milestone for Farm Rio, and we’re delighted by the positive response from our customers,” said Katia Barros, the brand’s founder and creative director. “The vibrant colors and prints seamlessly complement the ski experience, adding a touch of joy to both the days on the slopes and the après-ski moments.”

She added about the new collection: “As we unveil the Farm Rio ski collection, we celebrate the seamless blend of our vibrant prints with the thrill of the slopes. Our ethos of dressing in happiness finds its enchanting expression in winter, where the contrast of gray days and pristine snow becomes a canvas for our distinctive colors.”

Farm Rio’s winter campaign, that includes the skiwear collection, was shot in Ushuaia, Argentina. — LISA LOCKWOOD

PARTYING WITH THE HILTONS: “My mother is the North Pole,” Nicky Hilton Rothschild said with a laugh of Kathy Hilton, who opened her Bel Air, Calif., home on Tuesday night for a holiday party.

“My mom has always been so, so over the top for the holidays, and I mean every holiday, from Valentine’s Day, Saint Patrick’s Day, Easter, obviously Christmas,” she said, wearing a bow-front cutout Rebecca Vallance minidress.

“It was always such a big part of our life, the celebrating, the decorations, the tablescapes,” she continued. “I was just laughing with my mom, because she’s a true, born entertainer. I walk around her house, she has, like, 20 Christmas trees.”

“She’s Mrs. Claus,” Kyle Richards said of Hilton. The two and their sister Kim Richards — all in Alice + Olivia — were together publicly for the first time in a long time. The ups and downs of their family dynamic has been documented on Bravo’s “Real Housewives” franchise, but now they were united.

“Stronger together,” Hilton said. “We always like to do something for the holidays together.”

“Kathy’s decorating for the holidays really gets you in the spirit,” Kyle said. “So, a perfect time to get together.”

Reminiscing about their traditions growing up, the sisters — talking all at once as siblings do — said their father was the cook in the family.

“He taught me,” Kim said. “We would cook, bake.”

“He always had an apron on in the kitchen,” Kyle added. “To me, when I see a man that cooks like that, I think that’s amazing.”

“James does that,” Hilton said of Nicky’s husband, James Rothschild.

“When I see a man do anything, I’m like ‘wow,’” Kim said. They all roared with laughter.

Every inch of the Hilton home was decked out in holiday decor for the celebration, a partnership with DirecTV. It was also a night for charity, featuring a toy drive; unwrapped gifts were left by the front door to donate to the Ronald McDonald House Charities, a nonprofit supporting programs improving the well-being of children.

“The holidays are such a time to indulge, but I think it’s also so important to give back,” Nicky said.

Sipping on Champagne, guests — a who’s who of Bravo reality stars — made their way down to Hilton’s ballroom and backyard, which was turned into a winter wonderland, fake snow and all.

“I had a peek at the guest list earlier, and I was laughing,” Nicky added with a chuckle. “I think there’s going to be some very, very interesting people watching tonight.”

Among the bunch were Dixie D’Amelio and mom Heidi of Hulu’s “The D’Amelio Show” and Katie Maloney of Bravo’s “Vanderpump Rules.”

“I love doing something festive and getting a little bit dressed up,” said Maloney, in a sheer, black Free People dress accessorized with a sparkling Betsey Johnson disco ball clutch. “It’s the best excuse to get out and celebrate on a Tuesday.”

Fans have been anticipating Something About Her, the sandwich shop she plans to open in West Hollywood with costar Ariana Madix.

“The sandwich shop is the never-ending project,” she explained. “It’s just been never-ending red tape. I can’t find the end of it…Obviously we’re grateful for the support, and we’re so happy that people are excited. And it’s going to be great when we do open. We are going to open, and it will be soon.”

Tuesday night, she was looking forward to seeing friends from “the Bravo family,” she said: “Ladies I don’t get to see all the time. And at Kathy’s.”

Looking around, she eyed a Champagne vending machine. “There’s a literal Moët [& Chandon] vending machine in here. That’s sick.” — RYMA CHIKHOUNE

FROST AND MCDONALD’S: Kerwin Frost may have partnered with everyone from Adidas and Off-White to Palm Angels and Moncler, and while he may be hanging with the fashion crowd, he’s never lost his love for McDonald’s.

And now, the Harlem, N.Y.-born DJ, influencer and podcaster is partnering with the fast-food chain on a special Kerwin Frost Box, launching Dec. 11. The box includes the choice of a 10-piece Chicken McNuggets or a Big Mac, fries, a soft drink and a special McNugget Buddy collectible. This marks the first time a McNugget Buddy has been released in more than 25 years.

Kerwin Frost with his McNuggets Buddies.

Frost helped McDonald’s create the collectibles, which speak to his Harlem roots. The options include Kerwin Frost, the mayor of Frost Way; Don Bernice, a stylist; Uptown Moe, a street-smart neighborhood hero; Waffutu, the curious optimist; Brrrick, the cool guy, and Darla the Dreamer, in mix-and-match outfits.

Also starting Dec. 11, there will be special McDonald’s x Kerwin Frost apparel and footwear that will be sold on the influencer’s website. It will include a new footwear silhouette, Fry Guy shoes, that are being worn by the Kerwin Front character, as well as T-shirts and sweatshirts. A portion of the proceeds from the sales of these products will be donated to Harlem Arts Alliance, an organization that works with young adults in the community to spark creativity.

“With last year’s Cactus Plant Flea Market Box, we unlocked the childlike joy of opening a Happy Meal box for fans of all ages,” said Tariq Hassan, McDonald’s USA chief marketing and customer experience officer. “Fans told us they wanted to celebrate that quintessential childhood experience again. So, we’re excited to team up with Kerwin on this next take, as he brings his own childhood McDonald’s memories to life through reimagined McDonald’s characters, immersing our fans in the world of Frost Way.”

The McNugget Buddies were first introduced in 1988 as part of a limited-time Happy Meal featuring 10 different McNugget Buddy collectibles. They’re known for their adventures, distinct personalities and interchangeable outfits.

“I’ve loved McDonald’s since I was a kid. I even had my own Ronald McDonald doll that I brought to picture day at school, and it was my dream to collect all the McNugget Buddies,” Frost said. “Now, coming up with my own special set of Buddies — each one representing different aspects of self-expression — it’s unreal, a dream come true. McDonald’s has been a great partner from Day One, and they’ve truly allowed me to create without limits. I hope the Kerwin Frost Box will serve as a reminder for people to hone their creativity and not be afraid to show the world who they really are.” — JEAN E. PALMIERI

IT’S SHOWTIME: After the year Selfridges has had internally, with Central Group taking control of the luxury retailer following Signa’s restructuring and reorganizing its head office, it’s about time for a little levity.

And it arrives with a festive new campaign titled “Showtime!” filled with drama and extravaganza across the store’s Christmas windows, featuring a cast that includes Santa Claus, a Christmas Tree Duva and a Stand-up Comedy Snowman, as well as set pieces hand painted by painter Queenie Ingrams and props from Matilda Greenwood.

On the fourth floor at Selfridges, the stage musical “Cabaret” that’s currently playing at The Kit Kat Club in London will be taking over the space with a Champagne bar from Moët & Chandon.

The show’s set and costume designer Tom Scutt has reimagined the floor with a whimsical and flamboyant take where spontaneous performances will be taking place.

Cabaret: The Kit Kat Club at Selfridges will remain open for five weeks.

Despite COVID-19 variants, supply-chain woes and Russia’s war in Ukraine, revenues at Selfridges‘ four U.K. stores jumped 29 percent to 843.7 million pounds in the fiscal year ended Jan. 28, while pretax losses narrowed.

According to the most recent filings on Companies House, the official registry of U.K. businesses, shoppers flooded back into Selfridges’ stores, particularly the flagship on Oxford Street in London and the unit at Royal Exchange, Manchester, once the omicron strain of COVID-19 receded and lockdown restrictions eased.

The uptick in sales helped contribute to the reduction in pre-tax losses to 37.9 million pounds from 121.5 million pounds in the previous period. Much of the company’s cost base is due to property, and Selfridges said that a rise in finance costs was offset by a decline in rental expenses during the period. — HIKMAT MOHAMMED

PARTY RENTAL: Net-a-porter is gearing up for the party season.

The luxury retailer has partnered with rental platforms Hurr and By Rotation on a rental edit launching soon featuring more than 100 partywear pieces across dresses and bags from luxury and contemporary designers, including Nina Ricci, Rebecca Vallance, Saloni, Victoria Beckham and Roksanda.

The items in the edit can be purchased via Net-a-porter’s website and the websites of the two rental platforms until January.

“Our first step into fashion rental brings an exciting opportunity to introduce Net-a-porter’s exceptional curation of partywear to new and broader audiences. The launch of our rental edit is key to enriching the global ambitions of our circular fashion offer,” said Vikki Kavanagh, managing director at Net-a-porter and Mr Porter.

“We look forward to this strategic collaboration and opening up the rental space to more customers in the future,” she added.

Net-a-porter wants to trial how successful rental can be on its own platform and to bring in sustainably minded Gen Z and Millennial customers. In 2021, the brand launched a resale service available in six markets, and in 2023, introduce repair services in the U.K.

“Hurr provides technology solutions to fashion companies of all sizes — from global retailers to independent labels and household luxury brands — and crucially, we enable our partners to see real-time peer-to-peer data and insights that can help pave the way for smarter and profitable circular solutions moving forward,” said Victoria Prew, chief executive officer and cofounder of Hurr.

“As a woman of color founder and CEO, my journey with By Rotation has always been driven by a passion for making quality fashion accessible to people of all backgrounds — including socioeconomic,” said Eshita Kabra-Davies, founder and CEO of By Rotation. — H.M.

