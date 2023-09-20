Moschino close to naming new creative director, owner says

MILAN (Reuters) - Italy's fashion label Moschino will hire its new creative director in the next few weeks, said Massimo Ferretti, the executive chairman at Aeffe, which owns the brand.

Jeremy Scott stepped down as creative director last March after a decade in the role.

"The new creative director will take care of the new collection," Ferretti said on Wednesday, speaking on the sidelines of an Alberta Ferretti fashion show.

"We are in the final stages of defining who will replace Jeremy Scott," he said.

He added that 2023 would be a "transitional year" for the group, which is listed in Milan, with Moschino seeking a new development path.

Aeffe also owns the Alberta Ferretti, Philosophy by Lorenzo Serafini and Pollini brands.

(Reporting by Elisa Anzolin; Editing by Crispian Balmer)