Mosaic Names John Manley North American Strategy & Innovation Lead

Agency continues to expand integrated marketing agenda with addition of multi-disciplined, accomplished strategy and planning leader

CHICAGO, June 30, 2020 /CNW/ -- Mosaic, a North American integrated marketing agency, announces the addition of John Manley to its executive leadership team as Senior Vice President, Strategy & Innovation.

Manley will lead the agency's North American strategy and innovation team in planning integrated experiences to make brands more valuable. Additionally, he will play a key role in agency leadership and operations. Manley's hiring continues to deliver on Mosaic's quest to further integrate its business and provide end-to-end marketing solutions for clients.

"With experience across marketing disciplines, John will bring a more holistic way of thinking to our Strategy and Innovation practice, helping us further fulfill our purpose of building brands in dimension. We are delighted to have him join the team and know he will play a significant role in our agency's growth and evolution," says Stephen Kremser, Chief Operating Officer over Acosta's Marketing, Foodservice & European Divisions, Mosaic's parent company.

Manley's career spans world-class agencies including Ogilvy, Geometry, DDB, The Martin Agency, and Starcom. He has led strategy, planning and development for brands including General Mills, Coca-Cola, Pizza Hut, McDonald's, S.C. Johnson, and Procter & Gamble, with his teams' work recognized by the Jay Chiat Award for Strategic Excellence, in addition to the Cannes Lions, Effie and Clio Awards. Along with his agency work, he served as an adjunct professor at the VCU Brandcenter, one of the top advertising graduate programs.

"I am beyond thrilled to join Mosaic. In previous roles, I would look at Mosaic with envy wondering how they could so deftly and effectively bring seemingly impossible ideas to life," says Manley, "Mosaic is a truly integrated agency where multi-faceted brand experiences are imagined under a unified strategic point of view. I feel grateful to join such a welcoming family of thinkers, experience creators, and problem-solvers who are evolving the role a modern agency plays in delivering current and future client needs."

Most recently, Manley served as the first-ever Chief Marketing Officer of Chew, an industry-leading food and beverage innovation lab focused on creating delicious, nutritious, scalable, sustainable, and profitable items.

Based in Chicago, Manley holds a Master of Science in Integrated Marketing Communications from Northwestern University and a bachelor's degree from Kenyon College.

About Mosaic North America

Mosaic is an integrated marketing agency that builds brands in dimension to make the world a better experience. Mosaic creates, designs and executes strategically-led experiences that make brands more visible and more valuable in culture, in-store and online. For more information, visit www.mosaic.com.

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/mosaic-names-john-manley-north-american-strategy--innovation-lead-301085994.html

SOURCE Mosaic North America





View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/June2020/30/c7809.html