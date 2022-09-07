Mosaic Homes Expands to Launch Rental Division, Meeting Market Demand

MOSAIC Homes

Mosaic Living includes over 520 homes across communities in the Lower Mainland

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Sept. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Canada's rental housing market is seeing steady demand as population growth continues in key regions and the national unemployment rate reaches a record low of 4.9% . With one of the highest growth rates among Canadian provinces — 7.6% between 2016 and 2021 — British Columbia is poised for further population expansion. To meet the needs of the Lower Mainland’s future residents, Vancouver-based homebuilder Mosaic Homes (Mosaic) has launched a rental offering with Mosaic Living .



Continuing the Mosaic Homes story where the focus has been on designing and building A Better Home, Mosaic Living pulls from 22 years of homebuilding to create ‘A Better Rental Experience.’ To bring Mosaic Living to market, the homebuilder worked with Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMCH) and BC Housing. The result is a new rental portfolio that includes over 520 homes across multiple communities throughout the Lower Mainland.

Here to reimagine renting, Mosaic Living provides modern apartments and townhomes for those looking to call the Lower Mainland ‘home.’ From great floorplans and a seamless application process right through to move-in day, to professionally managed communities that are made for residents, putting down roots has never been easier.

Mosaic’s rental portfolio includes Mosaic Living Lakewood , a new community of studios, one-, two-, and three-bedroom apartments located at 368 Lakewood Drive in Hastings-Sunrise. Featuring red brick architecture, the new purpose-built rental includes pet friendly homes with oversized windows to maximize natural light and extend living space. The central location of Mosaic Living Lakewood places residents in a vibrant neighbourhood, a short 10-minute drive from downtown Vancouver.

“Housing supply is top of mind for those living in the Lower Mainland or considering relocating to the region. Purpose-built Mosaic Living rental homes add needed supply to the housing market while offering residents A Better Rental Experience — brand-new and professionally managed homes that are pet friendly and located in great neighbourhoods. Each community in our Mosaic Living portfolio stands close to key transportation hubs, giving residents easy access and connectivity to work, school, and amenities,” shared Geoff Duyker, Senior Vice President, Marketing, Mosaic Homes.

Story continues

Already introduced to the market, Mosaic Living also includes Parker in Surrey with one-, two-, and three-bedroom pet friendly apartments, Fremont in Port Coquitlam with studios, one-, two-, and three-bedroom rental homes, and the apartment and townhome community, Gardner, in Abbotsford. In 2023, Mosaic Living will add Lynn in North Vancouver and Williams in Richmond.

With the addition of these new rental communities in the Lower Mainland, Mosaic hopes to continue to meet the growing and changing needs of those looking for their next home. Mosaic plans to expand its rental offering with its residential property portfolio to provide housing options for buyers and renters at all stages of life.

To learn more about Mosaic Living, visit rentatmosaic.com .

About Mosaic

Mosaic Homes is a Vancouver-based homebuilder focused on designing and building better homes throughout the Lower Mainland. After 22 years in business and nearly 7,000 homes later, ‘A Better Home’ remains its promise.

Media Contact

Catríona Hughes

Talk Shop Media

778-708-5403

catriona@talkshopmedia.com







