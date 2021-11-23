Mosaic Foods Raises $6 Million Seed to Power The Future of Plant-Based Eating

Company will use funds to develop new frozen meals, scale its direct-to-consumer business, and expand into offline channels

BROOKLYN, N.Y., Nov. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mosaic Foods , the company making plant-based eating easy, convenient and delicious, today announced a $6 million seed round led by Gather Ventures with participation from Greycroft and Alleycorp. Mosaic Foods will draw on the new capital to scale its core direct-to-consumer business, expanding into offline channels, and launching new product lines that stay true to its vision of making plant-forward eating convenient for all.



Mosaic Foods first launched in 2019 with a line of veggie bowls that were home-cooked, packed with high-quality ingredients, and frozen to preserve freshness. Since then, the brand has surged in popularity, scaled its operations and introduced innovative new product lines. Mosaic has:

Grown 15X since its first year on the market

Opened the company’s first kitchen in New Jersey and expanded shipping to California, with plans to continue building sustainable, scalable supply chain

​​Introduced Oat Bowls, Soups and larger-format Family Meals — a first within the CPG industry

Launched Mosaic+ , a curated collection of meals created in partnership with top chefs and food personalities

Grown headcount to 30 team members



“At Mosaic, our mission is simple: we want to help put good food on every table,” said Matt Davis, CEO and co-founder of Mosaic. “Many people want to eat more balanced diets but obstacles like cost, taste, time, and accessibility often prove insurmountable. We started Mosaic to make plant-based eating as easy as takeout and as affordable as home cooking. Over the last two years, we’ve brought innovative meals to market and scaled our business considerably. Today, we’re thrilled to welcome new financial partners into our mission and work together to create more delicious opportunities for consumers to embrace plant-based eating through frozen food.”

“Mosaic Foods is a clear leader in the fast-growing, plant-based foods industry,” said Adam Slutsky, founder and partner of Gather Ventures. “I’ve been familiar with the brand since its launch in 2019 and am continually impressed with its approach to the market and growth. As an advocate for the power of plant-based eating, I appreciate how Mosaic enables consumers to access healthy foods through easy-to-prepare frozen meals that feature restaurant-grade quality flavors and ingredients. Gather Ventures is thrilled to join Mosaic and support the company as it continues to innovate and thrive within the industry.”

About Mosaic Foods

Mosaic makes healthy, delicious plant-based frozen meals and is on a mission to put good food on every table. By modernizing and humanizing the frozen food industry through fresh ingredients and real cooking, Mosaic is making plant-based eating easier, tastier, and more convenient for everyone. Founded in 2019, the company is based in Brooklyn, NY, and operates a 16,000-square-foot kitchen in New Jersey. For more information and to try Mosaic for yourself, go to mosaicfoods.com.

