Mosaic Donates $100,000 to Florida A&M School of Business and Industry

Mosaic and FAMU sign Memorandum of Understanding to collaborate

TAMPA, FL / ACCESSWIRE / February 8, 2022 / The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) announced a $100,000 donation to the Florida A&M University (FAMU) School of Business and Industry today in Tallahassee.

The purpose of the contribution is to help provide FAMU students with enhanced experiences with global companies and highlight future leadership opportunities in the corporate world, especially in the agriculture and mining industries.

"We're excited to collaborate with a deeply respected university. We need the innovative and talented students from Florida A&M University to join our industry and help the world grow the food it needs," said Mosaic President and CEO Joc O'Rourke.

As part of the Memorandum of Understanding signed today with FAMU, Mosaic will host student interns in a variety of business roles, assign a group of engineering students with a challenging project and evaluate their solutions, and provide coaching and mentoring from the company's senior leaders.

President Larry Robinson, Ph.D., said the partnership paves the way for even more student success at FAMU.

"Our students will be the true beneficiaries of this support from Joc O'Rourke and the Mosaic team," Robinson said. "We are excited about strengthening this partnership."

Following the signing of the agreement, the Mosaic team will be involved in a number of programs interacting with School of Business and Industry students.

"Our focus at FAMU's School of Business and Industry is to prepare students to thrive in a competitive, global marketplace. This donation from Mosaic reflects our partnership and the company's commitment to increasing underrepresented groups and leadership diversity in the workplace," said SBI Dean Shawnta Friday-Stroud, Ph.D., who is also vice president for University Advancement and executive director of the FAMU Foundation.

About The Mosaic Company

With the global population expected to reach 9 billion by 2050, food security is an ever-growing challenge that The Mosaic Company will help meet. Our 13,000 women and men in 9 operating countries produce and deliver millions of tonnes of responsibly produced phosphate and potash fertilizers from mine to market - nutrients that are vital to feed crops which feed people everywhere - and serve farmers in 40 countries by helping them increase crop yields and improve nutrition for people and animals. We pursue our mission to help the world grow the food it needs responsibly and sustainably: We are committed to being good stewards of the environment by reducing our water use and greenhouse gas emissions, good neighbors through strong partnerships with our host communities, and by being a more diverse and inclusive company where every person feels valued and appreciated.

