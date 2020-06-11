Mosaic Announces May 2020 Sales Revenues and Volumes
TAMPA, FL / ACCESSWIRE / June 11, 2020 / The Mosaic Company (MOS) announced its May 2020 sales revenue and sales volumes by business unit.
Potash(1)
May 2020
May 2019
Sales Volumes in thousands of tonnes(2)
810
745
Sales Revenues in millions
$176
$204
Mosaic Fertilizantes(1)
May 2020
May 2019
Sales Volumes in thousands of tonnes(2)
870
623
Sales Revenues in millions
$259
$251
Phosphates(1)
May 2020
May 2019
Sales Volumes in thousands of tonnes(2)
608
752
Sales Revenues in millions
$214
$325
(1)The revenues and tonnes presented are sales as recognized in the month and do not reflect current market conditions due to the delays between pricing and revenue recognition.
(2)Tonnes = finished product tonnes
Phosphates sales volumes were higher in May 2019 due to the weather related delays in North America, while May 2020 reflects the tail end of an early spring season.
About The Mosaic Company
The Mosaic Company is one of the world's leading producers and marketers of concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients. Mosaic is a single source provider of phosphates and potash fertilizers and feed ingredients for the global agriculture industry. More information on the company is available at www.mosaicco.com.
The Mosaic Company Contacts:
Media:
Ben Pratt, 813-775-4206
ben.pratt@mosaicco.com
Investors:
Laura Gagnon, 813-775-4214 or
Lucy Terrill, 813-775-4219
investor@mosaicco.com
