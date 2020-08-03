Mosaic Announces 2020 Second Quarter Earnings Release
TAMPA, FL / ACCESSWIRE / August 3, 2020 / The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) released its financial results for the second quarter of 2020. The company's earnings release, prepared comments and supplemental materials are available at www.mosaicco.com/investor/financialdata.
Mosaic will present a fireside chat addressing investor questions during a conference call on Tuesday, August 4, 2020, at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time, accessible both through Mosaic's website at www.mosaicco.com/investors, and the dial in numbers below. The webcast will be available up to one year from today's date. The telephone replay will be available for one week.
North America: 877-608-0554
International: 678-825-8336
Conference ID# 3244138
About The Mosaic Company
The Mosaic Company is one of the world's leading producers and marketers of concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients. Mosaic is a single source provider of phosphates and potash fertilizers and feed ingredients for the global agriculture industry. More information on the company is available at www.mosaicco.com.
Contacts:
The Mosaic Company
Media:
Ben Pratt, 813-775-4206
ben.pratt@mosaicco.com
or
Investors:
Laura Gagnon, 813-775-4214
Paul Massoud, 813-775-4212
investor@mosaicco.com
