MoS health lauds govt as India records over 75 crore vaccinations

Union MoS Dr Bharati Pravin Pawar (Photo/ANI)

New Delhi [India], September 14 (ANI): Union Minister of State of Health Ministry, Dr Bharati Pravin Pawar lauded India's ongoing COVID-19 vaccination drive as the country recently jabbed 75 crore vaccinations in a record period.

"It's a very happy occasion for us as we completed 75 crore vaccinations in the country. This number is a valuable contribution to India's 75th Independence Day," Dr Bharati Pravin Pawar said.

She said that as the country is celebrating Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, inoculating 75 crore vaccines is a great achievement in itself.

Speaking exclusively to ANI, Pawar said, "As the country is celebrating Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, we ushered a new milestone by administering 75 crore vaccines till date. For achieving this goal, I thank the doctors, security health workers, who have carried out this drive successfully by going from village to village across the country. This is a big contribution that helped in achieving this success. I would like to thank everyone."

India's COVID-19 vaccination coverage has crossed 75 crore landmark milestone (75,10,41,391) on Monday. As per the health ministry release yesterday, the country has also become home to more than 99 per cent of health care workers (HCWs) and front line workers (FLWs) being vaccinated with one shot of COVID vaccine.

The Union Minister of State thanked the Prime Minister for providing an adequate budget in the healthcare sector to battle the COVID-19 pandemic. She thanked the Centre for approving the vaccines in time thereby saving several lives of citizens across the country.

Yesterday, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya lauded the entire country for the achievement of 75 crore landmark milestone.

The vaccination exercise as a tool to protect the most vulnerable population groups in the country from COVID-19 continues to be regularly reviewed and monitored at the highest level.

India commenced its vaccination drive on January 16 this year to prevent the spread of Coronavirus. To ramp up the inoculation drive, the new phase of universalization of COVID-19 vaccination commenced from June 21, 2021. The vaccination drive has been ramped up through the availability of more vaccines, advanced visibility of vaccine availability to states and UTs for enabling better planning by them and streamlining the vaccine supply chain. (ANI)