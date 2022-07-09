Morton's defends Kavanaugh's 'right' to 'eat dinner' without being 'harassed' by protesters

Brett Kavanaugh Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images

Morton's Steakhouse defended Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh in a statement published Friday after abortion rights protesters attempted to confront Kavanaugh at the Morton's in downtown Washington, D.C., on Wednesday.

Protesters gathered outside the restaurant and demanded that the manager kick Kavanaugh out. The justice, who last month cast a vote to overturn Roe v. Wade (1973), finished his meal but left without ordering dessert, Politico reported.

Morton's said in a statement that Kavanaugh and the other patrons "were unduly harassed by unruly protestors" and that politics "should not trample the freedom at play of the right to congregate and eat dinner."

Protest organizers ShutDownDC tweeted that the justice "snuck out the back with his security detail" and that Morton's "should be ashamed for welcoming a man who so clearly hates women." On Friday, ShutDownDC offered D.C. service industry workers cash bounties for reported sightings of any of the justices who voted to uphold Mississippi's 15-week abortion ban. "We'll venmo you $50 for a confirmed sighting and $200 if they're still there 30 mins after your message," the group wrote.

DC Service Industry Workers... If you see Kavanaugh, Alito, Thomas, Gorsuch, Coney Barrett or Roberts DM us with the details!



We'll venmo you $50 for a confirmed sighting and $200 if they're still there 30 mins after your message. https://t.co/xXWZ5JZiE7 — ShutDownDC (@ShutDown_DC) July 8, 2022

