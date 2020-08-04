Morton expected to start as Rays host the Red Sox

Boston Red Sox (3-7, fifth in the AL East) vs. Tampa Bay Rays (4-6, fourth in the AL East)

St. Petersburg, Florida; Tuesday, 6:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Red Sox: Nathan Eovaldi (1-0, 2.46 ERA, 1.36 WHIP, 8 strikeouts) Rays: Charlie Morton (0-1, 8.00 ERA, 1.67 WHIP, 11 strikeouts)

LINE: Rays favoured by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Boston Red Sox visit the Tampa Bay Rays on Tuesday.

The Rays went 44-32 in division games in 2019. Tampa Bay averaged 8.8 hits with 3.3 extra base hits per game and 217 total home runs last year.

The Red Sox went 35-41 in division play in 2019. Boston pitchers had a WHIP of 1.38 last year while striking out 10.1 hitters per game.

The teams meet for the first time this year.

INJURIES: Rays: Colin Poche: (elbow).

Red Sox: Chris Sale: (elbow), Eduardo Rodriguez: (heart), Dustin Pedroia: (knee).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press