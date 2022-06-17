Mortgage repayments get more expensive overnight as Bank of England raises interest rates

Meghann Murdock
·3 min read
(Daniel Lynch)
(Daniel Lynch)

Mortgage repayments on new borrowing became significantly more expensive overnight after the Bank of England‘s Monetary Policy Committee increased the Bank’s base rate for the fifth time this year today (June 16).

Interest rates offered by mortgage lenders had already risen in recent weeks, in anticipation of the rise.

Around 1.3 million homeowners’ fixed-rate mortgage deals are due to end at some point this year, according to UK Finance figures, which means many borrowers will soon need to refinance or find themselves paying their lender's standard variable rate.

At 1.25 per cent, the Bank of England base rate is now at the highest it has been in 13 years, meaning that from today homeowners remortgaging or moving from a fixed rate to a standard variable rate will see their monthly mortgage payments rise.

Mortgage lenders change their offers regularly, depending on base interest rates but also on factors such as how they compare to other providers. To offer the cheapest mortgage rate by some margin, for example, would see an overwhelming number of new applications and could risk overexposure for the lender.

Monthly repayments increase overnight

Last night HSBC increased its five-year fixed mortgage offer from 2.61 per cent to 3.21 per cent initial interest rate (for up to 60 per cent loan to value). This equates to a difference of almost £80 in monthly payments for a £250,000 loan with a 25-year repayment term compared to if a borrower had agreed their mortgage a day earlier.

Virgin Money increased its five-year fixed mortgage (75% loan to value) from 3.04 per cent to 3.24 per cent. And a two-year fixed mortgage (65% loan to value) is now over three per cent (3.19%) from 2.99 per cent.

Natwest has increased its five-year fixed mortgage (75% loan to value) to 2.9 per cent from 2.75 per cent.

Tomorrow Halifax is increasing its homebuyer products by 10 basis points (0.1%).

At the end of May, Nationwide offered a five-year fixed mortgage (60% loan to value) at 2.54 per cent interest, earlier this week that rate was increased to 2.94 per cent or 3.29 per cent if you choose to not pay an upfront fee of £999.

"Lenders have a few options: some will withdraw products intermittently to avoid taking on too much business, increase their rates to avoid being market leading, or withdraw from the market completely — such as Hodge Bank as of Wednesday, Keystone [Property Finance] as of Thursday, with more expected to follow," said Nicholas Mendes of mortgage broker John Charcol.

Lenders typically do their pricing two weeks in advance, which is why we’ve seen sudden changes on a weekly or daily basis, explained Mr Mendes.

“Lenders realise they had potentially overexposed themselves, as they became a market leader.”

With ongoing rate fluctuations expected, Mendes stressed the importance of buyers or remortgagers getting their documents and requirements together and across to their lender as quickly as possible to avoid delays and disappointment.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • A Tale of a split market: Home prices decrease as interest rates increase, leaving homeowners fearful of unaffordable mortgage payments

    In nesto’s latest monthly report, the first signals of a cooling market are shown amid news of historic rate changes for CanadiansMONTREAL, June 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- This past Monday marked another step away from the low rate era experienced by the Canadian housing market: Fixed rates have increased to a new recent high, leaving in its wake a flurry of nervous homeowners. This news contrasted with the data shown in nesto’s latest mortgage report, which sparked sentiments of optimism: new

  • Despite recent increases, interest rates still low in Canada, expert says

    Interest rates in Canada are still quite low compared to just a few decades back, says former TD Bank chief economist Don Drummond, but higher rates are still to come and Canadians need to stop taking on more debt.

  • How high can US mortgage rates climb?

    More than 18m American households that could have afforded a property in January now priced out of the market, says National Association of Realtors, as inflation bites

  • Raptors win NBA title: Best postgame comments on 3-year anniversary

    On the 3-year anniversary of the Raptors winning their franchise's first championship, we look back at the comments from Kawhi Leonard, Pascal Siakam, Kyle Lowry, Nick Nurse and Fred VanVleet from June 13, 2019 after Toronto defeated Golden State in Game 6 of the NBA Finals.

  • NBA draft: Jean Montero has three-level scoring potential with shades of Fred VanVleet's mentality

    Jean Montero was a bit of an unknown within draft circles but has burst onto the scene with some standout performances at the Nike Hoop Summit and NBA Draft combine. Listen to the full episode on the best options for Toronto at No. 33 on the "Raptors Over Everything" podcast feed, or watch on YouTube.

  • Golden Knights hire ex-Bruins coach Cassidy

    LAS VEGAS (AP) — Bruce Cassidy wasn’t out of a job for long after being hired to coach the Vegas Golden Knights on Tuesday, little more than a week after being fired by the Boston Bruins. Cassidy becomes the Golden Knights’ third coach and replaces Peter DeBoer, who was fired after Vegas missed the playoffs for the first time in its five-year history. Cassidy had a 245-108-46 record and had the Bruins qualify for the playoffs in each of his five-plus seasons after replacing Claude Julien in the

  • Auger-Aliassime advances to second round at Halle Open

    HALLE, Germany — Montreal's Felix Auger-Aliassime moved on to the second round of the Halle Open tennis tournament with a 6-3, 5-7, 6-3 win over American Marcos Giron on Tuesday. Auger-Aliassime, seeded fourth at the ATP 500 grass-court event, broke Giron five times on nine chances, including the clinching game of the first set and a crucial break in the third set that game him a 4-2 lead. Giron had three breaks on eight chances, with all of them coming in the second set. Auger-Aliassime's power

  • Willis opts to retire from Colts, pursue ministry

    INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Khari Willis found there was more to life than football. So on Tuesday, the Indianapolis Colts' promising 26-year-old starting safety surprised many by retiring to join the ministry. “I am both humbled and excited to pursue the holy call that God has for my life which brings me much joy and purpose,” Willis wrote in his announcement on Twitter. “Thank you all for the support over the years.” Indy seemed to have an inkling Willis considered leaving when it excused him from the

  • Nighthawks stay hot with win over BlackJacks

    The Guelph Nighthawks have started to find their groove. Guelph (5-3) outscored Ottawa in the final three quarters of the game to secure their fourth win in a row by a score of 83-73 as AJ Lawson drilled a top of the key three-pointer in Elam Ending to get the win. The Nighthawks were led by Lawson who dropped 23 including shooting 4 of 12 from three. Ahmed Hill and TJ Lall also chipped in with 15 and 13 points, respectively. Ottawa (1-5) is now on a two-game losing skid and is also 0-3 at home

  • Matt Murray debate speaks to wider goaltending conundrum in Toronto

    While wondering if Matt Murray is a viable option between the pipes, Maple Leaf fans should also consider the wider questions concerning the position after the departure of goalie coach Steve Briere, the increasingly likely exit of Jack Campbell and the always uncertain future of Petr Mrazek.

  • NHL Draft: Sabres' biggest needs, top prospects

    When the Buffalo Sabres step onto the ice for the 2022-23 season, they’ll be wielding an exciting mix of youth and talent.

  • Avs' Bednar longs to swap spots with Lightning's Cooper

    DENVER (AP) — Jared Bednar is four wins shy of becoming hockey's first head coach to win the Kelly Cup, the Calder Cup and the Stanley Cup. “Yeah, well, I mean, my focus is on this cup. I want to add it, I want our team to finish the job,” Bednar said as he primed the Colorado Avalanche to face the two-time defending champion Tampa Bay Lightning in a star-studded Stanley Cup Final. Bednar isn't necessarily one to go down memory lane, not when there's a wide-open highway to hockey heaven ahead. H

  • Avalanche must beat two-time champion Lightning to win Cup

    DENVER (AP) — Nathan MacKinnon wouldn’t have it any other way. He and the Colorado Avalanche have stubbed their toe many times in the playoffs over the past several years, never getting past the second round. Now that they’ve broken through to reach the Stanley Cup Final, naturally they need to beat the back -to- back defending champion Tampa Bay Lightning to win this core group’s first title. Game 1 is Wednesday night in Denver. "I’m glad we’re playing Tampa,” MacKinnon said Tuesday. “There’s n

  • Canadiens trade Shea Weber to Golden Knights for forward Evgenii Dadonov

    MONTREAL — Shea Weber has played his final game in a Montreal Canadiens' sweater. And maybe his last game in the NHL. Weber missed the entire 2021-22 season with foot and ankle injuries that have put his playing career in doubt. General manager Kent Hughes said on Thursday that the Canadiens were operating under the impression that their former captain would not play again as his contract was traded to the Vegas Golden Knights. Montreal received forward Evgenii Dadonov from the Golden Knights, w

  • Why Andrei Vasilevskiy is the Stanley Cup Final's x-factor

    If there's one big advantage in the Stanley Cup Final, it's the Lightning's Conn Smythe-calibre netminder.

  • Winnipeg brewery offers Barry Trotz free beer for life if he coaches Jets

    A local brewery has vowed that coveted free-agent coach Barry Trotz will never go thirsty if he signs on to coach his hometown Jets.

  • Blue Jays starter Ryu to undergo elbow surgery, expected to miss rest of season

    Toronto Blue Jays left-hander Hyun Jin Ryu is expected to miss the rest of the season due to a left elbow injury that will require surgery. General manager Ross Atkins said Dr. Neal ElAttrache will determine during the procedure whether Ryu needs Tommy John surgery or a partial repair of the ulnar collateral ligament. "We were hopeful that there was the potential of a conservative route and weighed the pros and cons of that and ultimately decided that it was best to move forward with the procedu

  • Canadian QB Nathan Rourke leads Lions sweep of CFL Week 1 top performer awards

    TORONTO — Led by Canadian quarterback Nathan Rourke, the B.C. Lions swept top performer honours for Week 1 of the 2022 CFL season. Running back James Butler and defensive back T.J. Lee were also honoured for their contributions to the Lions' season-opening 59-15 rout of visiting Edmonton on Saturday. Rourke was 26-of-29 passing (89.7 per cent) for 282 yards with three touchdowns and no interceptions in his first game as the Lions' full-time starter. The Victoria native was just as dangerous on t

  • Bettman says NHL projected to set revenue record this season

    DENVER (AP) — NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman said the league is projecting record revenue this season, an increase he credits to more scoring leading to higher television ratings and more interest in the game. Bettman at his annual state of the league address Wednesday before Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Final estimated revenue will surpass $5.2 billion. He said he received information earlier in the afternoon indicating that was a conservative estimate. “We were able to stabilize the business and p

  • Minister St-Onge announces creation of Sport Canada athletes commission

    Canada's sport minister Pascale St-Onge emphasized once again that the athlete voice is critical in changing the sports culture in this country. St-Onge announced a couple of safe-sport initiatives on Sunday, including the creation of an athlete advisory committee within Sport Canada to amplify athlete voices. The minister said participation with the new Office of the Integrity Commissioner (OSIC), which will become operational on Monday, will gradually become mandatory for all national sport or