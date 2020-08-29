Mortgage rates tumble toward new lows as refinance fee is delayed

The last few weeks it's felt like mortgage rates were on a roller coaster at a summer carnival (before social distancing, of course).

They went up for a few weeks after lenders were blindsided by a new fee on refinance loans, but now rates are potentially closing in on new all-time lows, a weekly survey shows.

Lenders had jacked up their mortgage rates in response to the new surcharge, but the fee was just delayed — and rates have been pulled back. Homeowners have been given more time to take advantage of today's deeply cheap mortgage rates, which can save them hundreds of dollars a month when they refinance.

Fee reversal puts mortgage rates near record territory

Mortgage rates have dropped to an average 2.91% for a 30-year fixed-rate loan, down from 2.99% last week, according to mortgage company Freddie Mac. A year ago, the typical rate was 3.58%. The loans in the Freddie Mac survey come with an average 0.8 point.

Rates are now just a couple of notches above their all-time low from early this month in the Freddie Mac survey, which has been tracking mortgage rates for nearly half a century. Thirty-year fixed-rate mortgages hit an average of just 2.88% on Aug. 6.

But it was less than a week later that mortgage rates jumped after surprising news from Freddie Mac and Fannie Mae, which are government-sponsored mortgage giants that buy or back most U.S. mortgages. The companies announced that on Sept. 1, they'd start charging a new 0.5% fee on refinance loans.

They said they needed the additional revenue because they expect to lose billions of dollars due to the coronavirus recession.

Lenders reacted to the announcement by boosting their rates to begin offsetting the surcharge, which the Mortgage Bankers Association said would cost the average borrower an extra $1,400.

After protests from the mortgage bankers and others, the federal agency that regulates Fannie and Freddie said this week that it would put the fee on hold until Dec. 1.

And mortgage rates have come back down.

Ultra-low mortgage rates may not last long

Rates are again at a level where roughly 18 million homeowners could save an average $287 a month by refinancing, according to data from the mortgage research firm Black Knight.

The decline in mortgage rates also is benefiting homebuyers, who are now making up for time lost last spring when COVID-19 lockdowns were widespread.

