Mortgage rates stay close to record lows, but new fee is nearing

Mortgage rates are at or very close to record lows this week, according to a popular survey, but time may be running short for borrowers looking to take advantage of the cheapest rates ever seen.

A new fee is looming, and rates are expected to surge this fall as lenders pass the cost along to consumers. One expert says it’s unlikely mortgage rates will return to their all-time lows anytime soon.

Mortgage rates hold steady

Rates on 30-year mortgages are little changed this week.

Mortgage rates have ticked up just slightly to an average 2.87% for a 30-year fixed-rate loan, from last week's record-low 2.86%, mortgage company Freddie Mac said on Thursday.

The nearly half-century-old survey has seen new all-time lows nine times in 2020. One year ago, 30-year fixed-rate mortgages were averaging 3.73%

The Federal Reserve has helped create the climate for this year's unbelievable mortgage rates, and the Fed on Wednesday wrapped up a two-day policy meeting by pledging to keep a key interest rate near zero — possibly through the end of 2023.

Ultra-low interest rates have had the real estate market booming this summer.

“Despite the recession, the very low mortgage environment has spurred many first-time homebuyers to jump into the real estate market,” said Sam Khater, Freddie Mac’s Chief Economist.

The rates are “stoking demand” for homes, agrees George Ratiu, senior economist at Realtor.com. “Home prices are now over 11% higher than a year ago and available inventory is evaporating."

Beyond 30-year mortgages, rates on other popular types of home loans have dipped this week.

The average for a 15-year fixed-rate mortgage has fallen again, to another new low — from 2.37% last week to just 2.35% now. Fifteen-year mortgages are often used for refinance loans, and the rates are down sharply from last year, when the average was 3.21%.

Rates on 5/1 adjustable-rate mortgages, or ARMs, are being offered at rates averaging 2.96%, down from last week’s 3.11%.

Record-low rates may soon be gone

Before long, all-time-low mortgage rates may be off in the distance.

Experts say borrowers should start shopping around now to lock in at a low rate to refinance or buy a home, because a new 0.5% fee on refi loans goes into effect Dec. 1. At least some lenders are expected to pass it on to consumers by raising mortgage rates across the board.

Rates already jumped in reaction to the controversial new fee when it was originally slated to start Sept. 1. But a federal regulatory agency delayed it by three months — and rates dipped back down.

