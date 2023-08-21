Property sales plunge as mortgage rates hit ‘devilish’ 6.6pc

Mortgage Rates

House sales have started to drop across the country as mortgage rates hit 15-year highs.

There were just 43,209 house transactions in February, 45pc less than in December 2021, and 37pc lower than the same month last year, according to data from the House Buyer Bureau.

Since the Bank started hiking interest rates 15 months ago, the number of homes being sold across London fell by 3pc on average per month, while monthly transaction levels have fallen at an average rate of 3.7pc and 3.6pc per month in the East of England and East Midlands respectively, it said.

Meanwhile polling by Savanta of 514 mortgage holders, commissioned by the Liberal Democrats, showed 46pc were worried about losing their home because of unpaid bills in June, while six in ten are worried about cutting down on food bills as borrowing rates soar.

It came as the average two-year fixed deal rose to a 6.66pc on Tuesday morning, up from 6.63pc the previous day, according to analysts Moneyfacts.

It surpassed the post-mini Budget peak of 6.65pc last October and is now the highest since the financial crisis.

The average five-year fixed deal remains somewhat lower at 6.17pc, compared with a peak of 6.51pc in October.



When wage growth came in at similar levels in June, it prompted lenders to rapidly pull deals in anticipation of borrowing costs staying higher for longer.

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) warned on Tuesday that interest rates would likely have to go even higher if inflation remained stubborn.

In its annual assessment of the UK economy, the IMF said: “Should inflationary pressures show signs of further persistence, the [Bank of England’s] policy rate may have to be raised further and would need to remain higher for longer to durably lower inflation and keep inflation expectations anchored.”



Traders are betting that the Bank of England will raise borrowing costs to a 25-year high by early next year, which could push average mortgage rates past 7pc.



The Bank base rate currently sits at 5pc, following a 0.5 percentage point increase in June. The central bank is looking to curb inflation with further hikes, as CPI inflation stood at 8.7pc as of May 2023.

Charlotte Nixon, of wealth manager Quilter, said homeowners should expect more pain.



She said: “With the average two-year fixed mortgage rate hitting a devilish 6.66pc , many mortgage holders and potential house buyers must be wondering when the flames will die down.



“The UK is in a difficult place with its battle against inflation and as such interest rates are going to have to keep going up in the short-term.”



Managing Director of House Buyer Bureau, Chris Hodgkinson, said: “The gloom is starting to set in across the UK, as higher mortgage rates serve to blunt people’s ambitions to buy.”



Lenders have also increased stressed tests on loans, making it harder for borrowers to access funds.



Santander mortgage director, Bradley Fordham, told MPs that many lenders are increasingly stress testing borrowers to see if they can manage higher repayments.



He said: “Lenders will be stressing at this point in time at somewhere between 8pc and 9pc rate to ensure customers have future affordability.”



Nationwide homes director Henry Jordan warned emergency measures by banks will not be enough to protect borrowers, and they face a “tipping point” if mortgage rates continue to climb.



Lenders said the number of borrowers falling into arrears has so far been below the levels seen before the pandemic, but the worst is still yet to come as mortgage rates continue to climb.



Charlotte Harrison, of Skipton Building Society, said: “I would expect in this higher interest rate environment that we’ll see more and more financial stress than we’d have done to date.”

