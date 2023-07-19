Mortgage rate peak in sight as high inflation finally cools

mortgages

There is hope for borrowers as expectations of future mortgage rate rises fell on the back of better-than-expected inflation data.

Consumer price inflation fell from 8.7pc in May to 7.9pc in June, marking the biggest fall since July last year and undershooting market expectations of 8.2pc.

Consequently, two-year swap rates – a leading indicator for mortgage rates – fell by 0.3 percentage points on Wednesday morning, from 5.73pc to 5.42pc.

Economist at Investec, Ellie Henderson, said markets were now pricing in a peak Bank Rate of between 5.75pc and 6pc – down from previous predictions of a 6.75pc high.

She added: “UK inflation data released this morning supports the idea that market expectations at the start of the month for a near 6.75pc peak in the Bank Rate were most likely overdone.

“There is the chance that this softer inflation report, which actually matches the Bank’s forecast made back in May, will be comforting enough for the Monetary Policy Committee to opt to move by a smaller 25 basis points increment.”

The Bank of England is next due to meet on August 3.

Mortgage adviser Richard Bishop, of PFEP Wealth Management, said he does not now foresee any more significant mortgage rate rises this year.

He said: “Fixing a mortgage over five years will need some thought as rates look to have peaked and should reduce over the next 12 months.

“Tracker rates may be the right move in the short-term before buying a fixed two-year deal in the second quarter of next year.

“Brokers need to stop the default fixed approach and ensure they explain the macro economics to the client, so they don’t buy overpriced five-year fixes.”

The average two-year fixed residential mortgage rate rose to 6.81pc on Wednesday, up from 6.78pc the day before, according to data firm Moneyfacts.

Some experts were more cautious, however. Oliver Laver, of Mortgage Key, said borrowers will not see a “massive drop” in rates but rather a stabilisation of the market.

He said: “Rates aren’t going to go up. What wobbles the market is forecasts not being right, which haven’t been for the past few months.

“The latest data will enable lenders to stabilise. It’s still a volatile market. We need a few more forecasts to be right or outperformed before rates fall. But we will see a stop to rates increasing.”

Mr Laver said all eyes were now on the Bank of England. “If they make hawkish comments this means rates will likely go up, but if they make dovish comments rates will likely start to come down,” he said.

Some high street lenders are also in the midst of setting new lending targets, The Telegraph understands, which could place downward pressure on rates if more competition is needed to stimulate the mortgage market.

House prices grew by just 1.9pc in the 12 months to May 2023, down from a revised 3.2pc in April according to the Office for National Statistics.

Some 1.5 million fixed rate mortgage deals are due to end this year, with 800,000 deals due to end in the second half of 2023, according to UK Finance, the banking trade body.

The bulk of remortgages happen in October and November, following the summer months – one of the most popular periods for buying a house.



Last week, estate agents warned that demand for homes was plunging as high mortgage rates were increasingly forcing buyers out of the market.

Buyer enquiries across the country fell by 45pc in June to hit an eight-month low, according to the Royal Institution of Chartered Surveyors (Rics). Newly agreed sales also fell by over a third.

Stuart Crispe, founder of mortgage brokerage Sunny Avenue, said: “Given all the rate rises we have had over the past year, downward pressure on house prices was inevitable.

“Even after Wednesday’s better-than-expected inflation data, inflation needs to drop further and the base rate to stabilise or come down before the property market once again starts to rebound.

“Though the lack of supply will likely prevent a collapse in prices, more buy-to-let properties coming onto the market in particular will put further downward pressure on prices.”

