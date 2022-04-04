How a Mortgage Rate Lock Works

Ashley Kilroy
·6 min read
How a Mortgage Rate Lock Works
How a Mortgage Rate Lock Works

A mortgage rate lock allows you to "lock in" an interest rate on a mortgage, protecting you from potential interest rate spikes. While this can be a great tool to help you save money, it may not always work for your unique situation. Knowing how mortgage rate locks work will aid you greatly when deciding whether or not to get your own. Consider working with a financial advisor as you consider how purchase a home within the context of your long-term financial plan.

What Is a Mortgage Rate Lock?

A mortgage rate lock, also referred to as rate protection, is a guarantee from your home loan lender. It ensures that your mortgage interest rate won't rise for a specified period, which is the time between applying for and closing on your loan. However, you can pay for an extension if you are borrowing to fund a construction project.

Some mortgage rate locks include a "float-down" option. With a float-down option, you can lower your interest after you have already locked in your rate. However, this usually comes at an additional fee.

A mortgage rate lock is binding for both the lender and the borrower for the duration of the rate lock agreement. One of the only things that may impact a rate's consistency is if there are changes to your loan application before closing. You may receive a different interest rate if your credit score, income, loan type or loan amount changes. A lower-than-expected or higher-than-expected home appraisal can affect your loan rate as well.

Once you have your rate lock, though, one of three situations occur:

  • Rates go up: This is the ideal situation. Your rate lock protects you from rate increases, saving you money.

  • Rates go down: Unfortunately, this means you lose out on a more competitive rate. You have to pay the higher, previous rate.

  • Rates stay the same: Rate locks are a protection against market changes. But they are only insurance against potential fluctuations. Since the market can be unpredictable, there is the possibility that rates stay the same. However, it may still give you peace of mind to pay for a rate lock.

Your home loan lender will likely offer you a rate lock once they approve your loan application. You can expect that specific policies vary between lenders. But even if your lender doesn't bring up a rate lock before the underwriting process, you can still ask about one. They will likely discuss their offered rate lock periods and the associated fee at that point. You can also try to negotiate with lender on their terms.

When Do You Need a Mortgage Rate Lock?

Finding the right time for a mortgage rate lock takes some consideration. You should think about locking your rate if you get approval for a mortgage at a competitive interest rate. That may not necessarily be the lowest rate possible. However, it should result in monthly payments you can afford without hurting your budget.

Exact timing can be difficult, though. The housing market and mortgage rates can fluctuate day to day. So, it might be helpful to focus on getting the best rate you can earn rather than waiting for the perfect drop in rates.

Since a mortgage rate requires a definite timeline, it may work best if you have a schedule to follow. For instance, it may be easier to choose a rate lock period if you have a firm closing date, the home doesn't need repairs or you're ready to move in.

Mortgage Rate Lock Costs and Durations

How a Mortgage Rate Lock Works
How a Mortgage Rate Lock Works

The timespan of a mortgage rate locks vary. In addition, their offer will likely depend on the type of loan you want, the loan terms and where you live. However, you can typically lock in your rate anywhere between 30 to 60 days (or more in some cases).

Generally speaking, the longer a rate lock lasts, the more expensive the fee. For some, a longer period may be justified, like when borrowing to pay for a construction project. But that may not be the case for you. So, carefully consider the time you need to complete the underwriting and closing processes. You should also make sure to budget time for any potential issues or hurdles.

Some lenders claim their mortgage rate lock is "free," meaning they covered the cost somewhere else in their offer. For example, they may have included it directly in your interest rate. Meanwhile, others will charge you a fee for one.

The exact cost of your fee will depend on various factors, like your lender, your loan amount, your loan term and the length of your lock-in period. Generally, short-term loan rate locks (under 60 days) are either free or cost approximately 0.25% to 0.50% of the total loan amount.

Do You Need a Mortgage Rate Lock?

A mortgage rate lock can save you money in the scenario that rates increase. However, getting a good deal on your loan is a secondary benefit. The primary reason you should consider a rate lock is the security it provides. By paying for one, you protect your home buying power. After all, even a slight increase in your mortgage rate can result in thousands of dollars in difference. Rates can easily increase during the weeks it may take to enter a contract and close on it.

While locking your rate can be financially beneficial, consider consulting your mortgage lender first. Again, there may be some charges associated with this move. You should know how those fees break down before signing up for them.

Bottom Line

How a Mortgage Rate Lock Works
How a Mortgage Rate Lock Works

If you have an advantageous mortgage rate available to you, it may be worthwhile to lock it in. But of course, you can always do some research beforehand. For example, consider asking your loan advisor for any input. You can also look at the most recent mortgage rates in your area and for your credit score to see how your offer compares. In addition, communicate with your lender. If you see your closing process getting drawn out, talk to your lender about an extension. You should do this in advance before the lock's expiration.

Tips to Save for a Home

  • Don't know where to start looking for a mortgage? Use SmartAsset's mortgage rate comparison tool to browse mortgage rates from top lenders.

  • A mortgage rate lock is just one consideration for home buyers. You must make multiple decisions during the property buying process that can impact your financial plan. Because of that, it may be wise to speak with a financial advisor beforehand. Finding a qualified financial advisor doesn't have to be hard. SmartAsset's free tool matches you with up to three financial advisors who serve your area, and you can interview your advisor matches at no cost to decide which one is right for you. If you're ready to find an advisor who can help you achieve your financial goals, get started now.

Photo credit: ©iStock.com/FG Trade, ©iStock.com/Edwin Tan, ©iStock.com/imaginima

The post How a Mortgage Rate Lock Works appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • He did it again. 93-year-old runner Canio Polosa of London, Ont., secures 3 more Canadian records

    Retired doctor, 93-year-old Canio Polosa was hoping to finish Saturday's 10K race in London, Ont., in an hour and 20 minutes. He'd been training all winter and had already secured a 5K Canadian Masters Athletics record last fall. Turns out Polosa is even faster than he thought. He finished the Springbank Sprint 10K in 1:14:04. How does he do it? "I just keep working, doing something that I think helps," said a soft-spoken Polosa at the end of the race. "It was so much better than he expected," s

  • Fond memories of Kyle "the G.R.O.A.T" Lowry

    Imman Adan is joined by Chris Walder to reflect on their best memories of Kyle Lowry. Listen to the full podcast on the 'Raptors Over Everything' podcast feed.

  • Pascal Siakam discusses Kyle Lowry's impact on and off the court

    After Toronto's loss to Miami in Kyle Lowry's emotional return, Pascal Siakam said Lowry's leadership qualities, work ethic, ability to connect and bond with teammates and the way he always set a hardworking tone are some of the lasting traits that have impacted him most. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • Joseph notches first hat trick, Senators top Red Wings 5-2

    DETROIT (AP) — Recently acquired Mathieu Joseph scored three times in the third period for his first career hat trick, Mads Sogaard made 27 saves in his NHL debut and the Ottawa Senators defeated the Detroit Red Wings 5-2 on Friday night. Joseph's three goals were his first for Ottawa since being dealt from Tampa Bay at the trade deadline. Josh Norris, playing in his home state for the first time in his pro career, scored on a power play for his 27th goal for the Seantors. Austin Watson added a

  • Making the case for each of the NHL's Norris Trophy contenders

    Four players have legitimate arguments to win the Norris Trophy this season. Here's the case for each one.

  • Nova Scotia women's curling team finishes perfect week with national title

    A Nova Scotia women's curling team will represent Canada at the world junior championship after winning a national title this week. Led by skip Taylour Stevens, Nova Scotia edged an Ontario team skipped by Emily Deschenes 7-5 in the championship game Friday in Stratford, Ont. The Nova Scotia team improved on a bronze-medal performance in 2020. "Honestly, it doesn't even feel real yet," Stevens said in an interview Saturday. "We can't wrap our head around it. It was an amazing week and I'm so pro

  • Longtime Canadian Press sportswriter Neil Stevens saw it all and told it well

    Former Canadian Press sportswriter Neil Stevens, who earned Hall of Fame recognition in both lacrosse and hockey while criss-crossing the globe in more than three decades with the national news agency, has died after a battle with cancer. He was 74. Stevens was a rich character, a talented writer unflappable on deadline and someone who lived life to the fullest. In profiling Stevens ahead of his 2008 induction into the St. Catharines Sports Hall of Fame, Bernie Puchalski of the St. Catharines St

  • Flyers bench Keith Yandle to end record ironman streak at 989 games

    Phil Kessel now owns the NHL's longest active ironman streak, sitting just 21 back of Yandle's consecutive games played record.

  • Senators' Josh Norris scores first career hat trick in 5-2 win over Red Wings

    OTTAWA — The first career hat trick for 22-year-old Ottawa Senators forward Josh Norris was memorable for him because of the opposing team. Norris, a Michigan native who drew up cheering for the Detroit Red Wings, scored three goals in Sunday's 5-2 win over the visiting Wings. "Definitely a little bit extra special," Norris said. Ottawa swept the weekend home-and-home against Detroit. Norris, who also scored in Friday's 5-2 victory in Detroit, reached the 30-goal mark this season his empty-net g

  • Quebec City, Ottawa Senators exploring joint bid for world junior hockey championship

    Quebec Finance Minister Eric Girard said Wednesday that the Quebec government, the Ottawa Senators and Quebecor are exploring the possibility of Ottawa and Quebec City entering a joint bid to host the 2023 world junior men's hockey championship. The tournament, which is scheduled to begin on Boxing Day in Novosibirsk, Russia, but was left without a host city after the International Ice Hockey Federation announced on Feb. 28 that it was withdrawing Russia's privilege to host international hockey

  • Panthers clinch postseason spot with 5-3 win over Sabres

    BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Jonathan Huberdeau set Florida’s single-season points record, and the Panthers clinched a playoff berth with a 5-3 win over the Buffalo Sabres on Sunday. Huberdeau scored his 24th goal to extend his point streak to eight games and raise his season total to 97, one more than teammate Aleksander Barkov’s record set in 2019. Anthony Duclair scored twice as the Panthers (48-15-6) established a franchise record for victories. Winning for the seventh time in eight games, Florida c

  • Gostisbehere's OT goal lifts Coyotes past Blackhawks, 3-2

    CHICAGO (AP) — Shayne Gostisbehere scored on a deflection with 14.7 seconds left in overtime, Michael Carcone and Travis Boyd also scored, and the Arizona Coyotes beat the Chicago Blackhawks 3-2 on Sunday night. The win was only struggling Arizona’s second in the last nine games (2-6-1). The slumping Blackhawks lost their fifth straight (0-3-2) after a two-game winning streak. Gostisbehere’s game-winner came with Chicago’s Patrick Kane in the penalty box and deflected off Chicago center Jonathan

  • Toews helps Avalanche beat Penguins 3-2 for 28th home win

    DENVER (AP) — Devon Toews scored with 4:26 remaining, Darcy Kuemper stopped 38 shots and the Colorado Avalanche tied the franchise record for most home wins in a season with a 3-2 victory over the Pittsburgh Penguins on Saturday. It was win No. 28 at Ball Arena, matching Colorado’s marks from 2000-01 and 2017-18. At 28-4-3, Colorado possesses the league’s top home record. Nicolas Aube-Kubel and Mikko Rantanen also scored for Colorado in a fast-paced game that had just one penalty and featured tw

  • Matthews nets 51st goal to help Toronto defeat Flyers

    PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Auston Matthews scored his NHL-leading 51st goal, Morgan Rielly had a goal and two assists, and the Toronto Maple Leafs won their fourth straight with a 6-3 victory over the Philadelphia Flyers on Saturday night. John Tavares, Wayne Simmonds, Timothy Liljegren and Pierre Engvall also scored for the Maple Leafs, who have netted 24 goals during their streak. Ivan Provorov had two goals and an assist and Kevin Hayes also scored for the Flyers, who have lost five of six. Philadel

  • Kyle Lowry: ‘I miss everything about this city, this country, this organization'

    Raptors legend Kyle Lowry returned to Toronto on Sunday for the first time since being traded to the Miami Heat. He discussed what he misses about playing in Toronto, how impressed he’s been with the Raptors this season, what the transition to Miami has been like for him and his family, and much more. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • Tenn. lawmakers push for collegiate transgender athlete ban

    NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee would ban transgender athletes from participating in female college sports under legislation gaining traction inside the state's GOP-controlled General Assembly. The measure is one of 17 bills that have been introduced this year in Tennessee targeting LGBTQ people — more than any other state in the country, according to civil rights activists. “Even amid one of the most extreme time periods for anti-LGBTQ politics in our country’s history, lawmakers in Tennessee

  • NHL broadcaster doubles down on controversial, violent opinion

    Tyson Nash had the opportunity to walk back his brutal comments. He chose not to.

  • Barzal, Varlamov help Islanders beat rival Rangers 3-0

    NEW YORK (AP) — Mathew Barzal had a goal and an assist, Semyon Varlamov stopped 27 shots for his 36th career shutout and the New York Islanders beat the rival Rangers 3-0 on Friday night. Casey Cizikas and Matt Martin also scored for the Islanders, who have won three straight and seven of 10. Varlamov, who had 10 shutouts last season — including four against the Rangers — got his second this season. Long considered out of the playoff picture, the Islanders pulled within 13 points of Washington f

  • Ève Gascon becomes 1st female goalie to win QMJHL game in 22 years

    Gatineau Olympiques netminder Ève Gascon has become the first female goalie to win a game in the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League in more than two decades. The 18-year-old from Laval, Que., stopped 23 shots in the team's 7-3 win Friday over the Drummondville Voltigeurs. It was Gascon's second start for the Olympiques, with her first game last month ending in a 5-4 loss to the Rimouski Oceanic. Gascon is the first woman to play in the league in 22 years, when Charline Labonté — also the most rec

  • Blue Jays opening day 2022: How to watch, preview, betting odds

    Here's everything you need to know ahead of the Blue Jays' first game on April 8.