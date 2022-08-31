A mortgage with no down payment? Bank of America rolls out program in some Black, Latino areas

Bank of America this week announced that it will be launching a mortgage option for first-time home buyers offering no down payments, no closing costs and no minimum credit score.

The “Community Affordable Loan Solution” will be available to some individuals and families looking to purchase homes in “designated markets, including certain Black/African American and/or Hispanic-Latino neighborhoods in Charlotte, Dallas, Detroit, Los Angeles and Miami,” Bank of America in a news release Tuesday.

The program does not require mortgage insurance – a cost buyers can face if they put down less than 20% of a home’s purchase price – or a minimum credit score, the banking giant said this week. A credit score is a number between 300 and 850 that seeks to measure a person’s creditworthiness.

The program considers financial factors such as payments for rent, utilities, and more. Eligibility is also based on income and home location, and people must complete a homebuyer course from Bank of America and Department of Housing and Urban Development-approved partners.

USA TODAY has reached out to Bank of America for additional information on the program.

“Homeownership strengthens our communities and can help individuals and families to build wealth over time,” AJ Barkley, head of neighborhood and community lending for Bank of America, said in the Tuesday statement. “Our Community Affordable Loan Solution will help make the dream of sustained homeownership attainable for more Black and Hispanic families, and it is part of our broader commitment to the communities that we serve.”

Education: First AP African American studies class to be offered in some high schools this fall

What if you don't pay student loans? TikTokers are wrong about the 'ostrich' method

There is no minimum or maximum loan size for the program, Bloomberg reported. Applicants also do not need to disclose their race.

The gap in homeownership rates between Black and white families in the United States has been larger in recent years than when it was legal to discriminate against homebuyers based on race, according to a study from the Urban Institute.

Story continues

In 1960, rates of white homeownership reached 65%, while rates of Black homeownership reached 38%. The Fair Housing Act, which lawmakers enacted in 1968, barred property owners, financial institutions and others from discriminating based on a person’s race.

In 2018, 72% of white households owned a home, compared to 42% of Black households, 57% of Asian households and 47.5% of Hispanic American households.

Contributing: Swapna Venugopal Ramaswamy, USA TODAY

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Bank of America rolls out new mortgage program in LA, Miami, Dallas